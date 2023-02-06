Effective: 2023-02-08 22:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From now to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO