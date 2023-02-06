Read full article on original website
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
Fraisthorpe: Big turnout for dog's last trip to favourite beach
Animal lovers have rallied round to join a dog owner on her last walk with her collie before the pet was put down due to ill health. Sarah Keith's 12-year-old dog, Ella, was diagnosed with oral cancer. Wanting her to "go out with a bang", Ms Keith asked people on...
Skewen RFC: Repairing vandalised pitches could cost tens of thousands
The cost of repairing grass pitches damaged by vandals could run into the "tens of thousands of pounds", a rugby club says. Junior sports teams from Skewen RFC, Neath had to call off their fixtures over the weekend after the pitch was torn up by motorcycles. "It's just an absolute...
Remembering the fame and notoriety of the extraordinary ladies of Llangollen
Extraordinary individuals who turned a dull turnpike town into a beacon of fashionability, Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler were superstar celebrities of their time (‘Darling of my heart’: the irresistible love story of the Ladies of Llangollen, 31 January). Symbiotically, both the ladies and their adopted Llangollen grew and flourished, a relationship which my husband and I tried to probe in a short film that we made a few years ago. The ladies became go-to VIPs for local events: they sailed inaugurally across the Pontcysyllte aqueduct in 1805. Their presence in Llangollen attracted numerous “society” stalwarts, followed and emulated in turn by increasing numbers of tourists. Whether it was the sheer quirky nature of two outcast aristocratic women living intimately or a genius grasp of networking that put them and their town on the map is up for debate. What they achieved, however, was fame – even notoriety – and, unintentionally, a template for centuries of blissful and monogamous same-sex partnerships.
School marks Lancaster bomber crash anniversary
A primary school has held a service to mark the 75th anniversary of a fatal Lancaster bomber crash nearby. The plane came down in Wigston, Leicestershire, during a thunderstorm on 4 February 1946 killing six Polish airmen onboard. The debris from the crash - in a field behind All Saints...
Commonwealth bull gets New Street station home
A permanent home has been announced for the iconic giant bull from the 2022 Commonwealth Games - Birmingham New Street station. The 33ft (10m) sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the Games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry. It will be housed under the...
Great Yarmouth: Experts prepare for controlled detonation of WW2 bomb
Bomb disposal experts are preparing to detonate a suspected unexploded World War Two device found in a Norfolk town. The bomb was found on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday. A controlled explosion is due to be carried out later before the device is moved out...
Rare blue lobster catch in Belfast Lough ‘two million to one shot’, says skipper
A fisherman has described landing a rare blue lobster in Belfast Lough as the catch of a lifetime.Some marine biologists have estimated the odds of catching a blue lobster at around two million to one.Stuart Brown, 28, from Bangor, Co Down, said he could not believe his eyes when he pulled one of his lobster pots up onto the deck of his boat the Huntress last Friday.“We were sitting in about 50 to 60 feet of water and the fourth pot came up,” he recalled.“I sort of saw it, but I think I thought, ‘it’s just a lobster’. You could...
Presbyterian Church: Dublin minister Sam Mawhinney next moderator
A minister from the Republic of Ireland has been chosen as leader of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland for the first time in almost a quarter of a century. The Rev Sam Mawhinney, from Dublin, was elected to the most the senior position within the church, known as moderator. He...
Teen airlifted to Nottingham hospital after motocross crash
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being airlifted to hospital when he fell off his motorbike at a motocross track. Matthew was injured while coming round a corner while practising at a track in Grantham, Lincolnshire,. He said: "I remember blacking out and thinking 'this isn't going to be good'."
Margaret Thatcher portrait saved from tip breaks sale expectations
A portrait of Margaret Thatcher rescued from a rubbish tip has sold at auction for a higher-than-expected £1,100. The unsigned oil painting was a gift to the former prime minister and had been kept in a storage unit in London. It was sent for disposal 20 years ago but...
Strikes to hit flights at seven Scottish airports
Strike action will affect more than half of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd's (Hial) sites later this month. Members of the Unite union, which include security staff, ground crew and baggage handlers, are in dispute with their employers over pay. Hial said Dundee Airport would be closed to flights on...
Colourful Countryside, Northumberland, England By Marylou Badeaux
One of the key reasons I love to rent a car as opposed to going on an organised tour is the ability to drive off the beaten path to discover scenes that you would miss while driving on main roads (not even considering that it becomes a 'photo out of a bus window' as you whiz by).
Council's two-year 150-bed hotel booking for homeless
A city council has booked 150 beds in hotels every night for the next two years in an effort to manage a rise in homelessness. Sheffield City Council has reserved the rooms at an agreed nightly rate - a move it says will save money, time and provide certainty for users.
