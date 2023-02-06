Read full article on original website
Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
BCC Offers 'Save a Life' Class
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a Save a Life class on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 am-2 pm. The class will cover Narcan training, basic first aid; adult and child automated external defibrillator (AED) use; adult, child and infant cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR); and bleeding management.
Williams Students Lead Tour of Clark Collection
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Feb. 10, Williams College art history graduate students will guide a conversation on the Clark's permanent collection. In a new program, Fresh Takes, students in the Williams College/Clark Graduate Program in the History of Art share their thoughts on an object in the collection through the perspective of new scholarship.
South Berkshire Holding Conversation on Possible Merger
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — A community-led conversation about a potential merger between Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mount Everett Regional School. The meeting will be held in the Thomas A. Consolati Performing Arts Center and will include Superintendent Dr....
South High Marathon Dance announces beneficiaries
The South High Marathon Dance (SMHD) is celebrating its 46th annual dance fundraiser March 3 and 4. The school recently announced its beneficiaries for this event.
BRPC Receives Nearly $200K For Safety Plan
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission received a $198,593 grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The grant will be used to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced approximately $30.6 million...
Pittsfield 2024 Annual Action Plan Input Session
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's Department of Community Development is sponsoring a public hearing and input session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, as part of the preparation of its 2024 Annual Action Plan. The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom. A registration link can be...
Letter: Unethical Fire District Maneuver
The Williamstown Fire District recently released a "Comparison of Size of Proposed Williamstown Fire Station to Other Fire Stations" chart on their official website. The purpose of this data was to educate residents about the sizes of fire stations recently built in the region compared to what Williamstown is proposing to gain support.
Glenville Police seek assistance with mental health crisis
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville Police are seeking assistance from elected officials since the department is seeing more calls about people who pose a threat to themselves or to others. Those individuals are now taken to local emergency rooms for evaluation. Some are moved to a local critical care center for long-term care. But there need […]
Berkshire County Edward Jones Accepts Limited Partnership Offers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Rob Adams, an Edward Jones financial advisor in North Adams, accepted an invitation to become a limited partner, while Patricia Kolis, a senior branch office administrator, accepted an invitation to increase her holdings in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.
North Adams Committee Advises Splitting Short-Term Rental Measure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending that the short-term rental ordinance be split so that registration, regulations, fees and enforcement fall under the Building Code and the definitions and restrictions in location under the Zoning Ordinances. The vote was on the advice of the city...
Clark Art: Start With Art
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 am, the Clark Art Institute's Start with Art series continues. February's free event is themed to movement. Designed for preschoolers, Start with Art offers themed talks, gallery guides, and art-making activities. This program is best suited for three- to six-year-olds and their caregivers.
Four Hampden County nursing homes set to close
Northeast Health Group has confirmed that four Hamden County nursing homes will be closing, however, they were unable to say when this will take place.
Pittsfield Panel Looks to Remove Chicken Permitting from ZBA
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City councilors have spoken: chicken keeping needs to be simpler and more affordable. On Monday, the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee supported removing chicken permitting from the Zoning Board of Appeals and requiring a license similar to that of a dog. The request was tabled and referred...
BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried
Providers say the private insurer’s decision not to participate in OneCare for 2023 is “destabilizing” to payment programs they have come to rely on. Read the story on VTDigger here: BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried.
Pittsfield community coming together to help accident victim's family
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield resident Shaloon Milord has died after sustaining critical injuries from being struck by a car while crossing West Street with her daughter the morning of on January 30, according to Pittsfield police. What You Need To Know. Pittsfield Police say Shaloon Milord has died after being...
Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Feb. 3
Every day, hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the country go to work with the goal of helping others. Due to a growing disturbing trend, far too many of them have a question on their mind: will I be safe at work?. iBerkshires.com welcomes critical, respectful dialogue; please keep...
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Sunday, Feb. 12, visitors to the Clark Art Institute will hjost a valentine-making station (open 1–4 pm) located in the lower level of the Clark Center. Participants can create a unique Valentine card that uses images from the Clark's collection. Admission to the Clark...
Bennington County mobile home parks awarded $2M
Three Bennington County mobile home parks will benefit from nearly $2 million in Healthy Homes Initiative funding, to repair, replace, and upgrade their water infrastructure.
