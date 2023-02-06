This past Friday, Feb. 3 Albuquerque Artwalk took place in downtown Albuquerque to provide artists the chance to share their work with the public. Every month, Artwalk picks a featured artist for the event. This month’s artist is Beedallo, a local artist from Los Chavez, New Mexico. As a painter and illustrator, Bedallo’s work revolves around combining her love for cartooning with traditional folk art to create surreal scenes.

