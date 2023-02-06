ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Navajo Code Talker collections open in the Center for Southwest Research

In November 2022, the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico opened the Carl N. Gorman and William Dean Wilson Collections, presenting the materials and records of two original Navajo Code Talkers from the largest donation of Indigenous history materials ever received by the CSWR. Zonnie Gorman,...
John Sommers Gallery serves up fresh student works this semester

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the University of New Mexico art department kicked off their semester with a reception for their juried exhibition showcasing undergraduate works from across disciplines at the John Sommers Gallery, the main exhibition space at the university where students and faculty present their latest works. The gallery,...
Artwalk draws together artists from all walks of life

This past Friday, Feb. 3 Albuquerque Artwalk took place in downtown Albuquerque to provide artists the chance to share their work with the public. Every month, Artwalk picks a featured artist for the event. This month’s artist is Beedallo, a local artist from Los Chavez, New Mexico. As a painter and illustrator, Bedallo’s work revolves around combining her love for cartooning with traditional folk art to create surreal scenes.
Santa Fe County Commission unanimously supports local choice energy

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Santa Fe county called for New Mexico state legislators and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to pass the Local Choice Energy Act, officially known as Senate Bill 165. A resolution in support of the legislation, sponsored by Santa Fe County Commission Chair Anna Hansen and Commissioner Camilla Bustamante, passed unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting.
UNM Basic Needs Project grows into statewide study

In 2020, the University of New Mexico Basic Needs Project released a study that revealed that over a third of UNM students were food insecure, and nearly two-fifths were housing insecure. This year, led by principal investigator Sarita Cargas, the team will begin a year-long study that researches these insecurities at a statewide level.
