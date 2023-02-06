ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Margie Berry

Margie Berry, age 82 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She had lived in La Vergne and was born in Ackerman, MS. Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her son, Morris “Ed” Berry, Jr, her parents, Leon Hayes Berryhill, Octavia Prewitt Berryhill; her brothers, James, Kenneth and Russell Berryhill.
ROCKVALE, TN
OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor

Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: William ‘Alan’ Hall

William “Alan” Hall, age 64 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com. For more...
LASCASSAS, TN
OBITUARY: Jonathan Wilt

Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith. Survivors...
LASCASSAS, TN
OBITUARY: Barbara Murphy Earp

Barbara Murphy Earp passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Princeton, WV and a resident of Rutherford County. Barbara was a member of Mission Point Community Church and retired from the State of Tennessee as Vital Records Clerk with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing

Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles. Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: June Faye Scott

Mrs. June Faye Scott, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Raymond and Mamie Bowman Adams. Mrs. Scott was a 1958 graduate of Kittrell High School where she played basketball. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. Mrs. Scott enjoyed all kinds of crafts including sewing and knitting.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad

Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff

Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Stephen Ray Collier

A man of many talents, a mama’s boy at heart, a friend to all and loved by many, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Stephen Ray Collier, 39, of Smyrna, Tennessee. As a young child, Stephen loved to play baseball, work in...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Gail Dean ‘Tee’ Gorline

Gail Dean “Tee” Gorline, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1945 in Highland, IL and was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School in Greenville, IL. Tee served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War....
MURFREESBORO, TN
6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides

SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Saturday, February 4 and Sunday February 5th, various times. Enjoy an afternoon with your love or friends while creating a one-of-a-kind Succulent Heart Arrangement. This workshop is held at the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse. The registration fee includes all materials and plants needed to create a custom Succulent Heart Topiary. This workshop is a succulent bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of Succulents. A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful and unique arrangement and you will learn how to care for the arrangement for months to come. And, as always, there will be a variety of decorative elements and toppings to put the finishing touches on your arrangement. You do not want to miss this!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
