Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Saturday, February 4 and Sunday February 5th, various times. Enjoy an afternoon with your love or friends while creating a one-of-a-kind Succulent Heart Arrangement. This workshop is held at the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse. The registration fee includes all materials and plants needed to create a custom Succulent Heart Topiary. This workshop is a succulent bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of Succulents. A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful and unique arrangement and you will learn how to care for the arrangement for months to come. And, as always, there will be a variety of decorative elements and toppings to put the finishing touches on your arrangement. You do not want to miss this!

