CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A traffic backlog of up to nine miles remained Wednesday morning after lanes that were blocked by a crash near the I-26/I-526 merge reopened. The crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. at the merge with I-526 at mile marker 212. The crash does involve injuries, troopers say. Two right eastbound lanes of I-26 were closed for approximately two hours, leading to a backup for several miles.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO