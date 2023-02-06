ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

live5news.com

Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
LONGS, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say seven have been taken to a hospital following a crash involving a school a school bus. The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road at 7:04 a.m., Charleston Police say. The right southbound lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is blocked because of the crash.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Congestion remains after I-26 lanes reopen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A traffic backlog of up to nine miles remained Wednesday morning after lanes that were blocked by a crash near the I-26/I-526 merge reopened. The crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. at the merge with I-526 at mile marker 212. The crash does involve injuries, troopers say. Two right eastbound lanes of I-26 were closed for approximately two hours, leading to a backup for several miles.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street. A suspect is still at large, according to police. Anyone with information is...
MULLINS, SC
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

