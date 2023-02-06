Read full article on original website
Related
Berkeley County coroner identifies victim killed in Summerville crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Summerville Monday. The victim was identified as Thomas Gary Martin, a 77-year-old from Charleston. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Martin died on the scene of a head-on crash on Farmington Road around 5:20 p.m. The Berkeley County […]
live5news.com
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
live5news.com
Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
live5news.com
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say seven have been taken to a hospital following a crash involving a school a school bus. The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road at 7:04 a.m., Charleston Police say. The right southbound lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is blocked because of the crash.
wpde.com
Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
counton2.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
live5news.com
Congestion remains after I-26 lanes reopen
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A traffic backlog of up to nine miles remained Wednesday morning after lanes that were blocked by a crash near the I-26/I-526 merge reopened. The crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. at the merge with I-526 at mile marker 212. The crash does involve injuries, troopers say. Two right eastbound lanes of I-26 were closed for approximately two hours, leading to a backup for several miles.
Coroner: 35-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Georgetown woman was hit by a car and killed Sunday night on Highmarket Street in Georgetown County, authorities said. Wanda Michelle Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident near Redick Road, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. It happened at about 10:45 p.m. about […]
School bus driver, 6 students taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a crash involving a school bus and box truck in West Ashley Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard, according to a tweet from CPD at 8:20 a.m. Six students and the school bus driver were transported […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving train, utility trailer shut down tracks, streets
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a crash involving a train and a utility trailer. Railroad crossings at Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road are closed until the trailer can be moved from the scene and the train tracks can be inspected, deputies say.
live5news.com
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
WMBF
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
Gunshots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Florence County; 1 hurt, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hurt early Tuesday morning when two homes and a vehicle were hit by gunshots in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened off Gilbert Drive near Freedom Boulevard, and the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No additional information […]
WMBF
Fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street. A suspect is still at large, according to police. Anyone with information is...
2 teens arrested following armed robbery in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department. Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed […]
Railroad crossing closure to impact North Charleston traffic Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The closure of a railroad crossing is expected to impact traffic in North Charleston on Wednesday, according to the North Charleston Police Department. South Rhett Avenue between Bexley Street and Tice Lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m. Police said no traffic will be allowed across the […]
live5news.com
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
Comments / 0