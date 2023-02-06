Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Nature Park to Hold 18th Annual Owl Night
If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with an owl, this is your chance to do so. The Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park is presenting their 18th Annual Owl Night this Saturday, February 11th. Rusty Scarborough with Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park recently visited KEEL...
CyPhaCon Returns To Lake Charles For 2023
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.
Your Step-by-Step Guide on How to Catch the Most Mardi Gras Beads
If you're heading out to the Krewe of Centaur parade this Saturday in Shreveport, first of all, have fun! Second, we hope you catch your weight in Mardi Gras beads and other trinkets!. How can you catch more Mardi Gras beads than anyone else?. Before we get into the tips...
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
redriverradio.org
Former Shreveporter Wins 2nd Grammy
SHREVEPORT NAMES AT GRAMMY AWARDS- The music world paid tribute to the best of their best at the 2023 Grammy Awards It was the 65th show that took place at the Crypto-dot-com Arena in Los Angeles. And some former Shreveport-natives received recognition. Shreveport-born John Beasley won the Grammy for Best...
Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl
Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Alice Cooper Returns To Shreveport In 2023
Shreveport's concert calendar for 2023 is filling up pretty well for only being February. At this point, there are already multiple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members who are scheduled to appear in the first half of this year. One of those performer's is a name well known to...
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
5 Reasons to Buy Your Tickets to CORK in Shreveport, LA Today
Shreveport's premier wine event, CORK XVII, is back with even more vino and foods to sample than ever Saturday, April 1st, 2023!. I have to admit, I'm not a wine connoisseur but I'm excited to share details about the 2023 CORK Wine Festival with you because it's a must-go event for wine lovers and future wine lovers alike!
Helpful Tips & Rules for Saturday’s Centaur Parade in Shreveport
If you're heading out to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade in Shreveport, LA this Saturday, we've got you covered with this year's start time, tips, and rules from the Shreveport Police Department. What's the scoop on this Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport?. The Krewe of Centaur parade...
q973radio.com
Here’s How To Get FREE Food For A Year In Shreveport On Valentines Day
If someone plans to propose over dinner, they may make a reservation at the fanciest place in town. Or, they may go to Cracker Barrel. And now, there’s a good reason why. Cracker Barrel has launched a contest, where if you propose at Cracker Barrel over Valentine’s Day . . . you have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR, and you could win here in the Shreveport area!
BBQ, Beads & Shopping: Visit This East Texas Town for Mardi Gras
Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras in Jefferson, Texas?. Confession, I only really go to Jefferson, Texas for the epic barbecue that they serve up at Riverport BBQ. However, there will be an epic party taking up the entire historical town for a weekend. Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson, Texas...
New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday
North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award
A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0