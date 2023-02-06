ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

CyPhaCon Returns To Lake Charles For 2023

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K945

Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location

There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area

All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverradio.org

Former Shreveporter Wins 2nd Grammy

SHREVEPORT NAMES AT GRAMMY AWARDS- The music world paid tribute to the best of their best at the 2023 Grammy Awards It was the 65th show that took place at the Crypto-dot-com Arena in Los Angeles. And some former Shreveport-natives received recognition. Shreveport-born John Beasley won the Grammy for Best...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl

Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport

I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Alice Cooper Returns To Shreveport In 2023

Shreveport's concert calendar for 2023 is filling up pretty well for only being February. At this point, there are already multiple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members who are scheduled to appear in the first half of this year. One of those performer's is a name well known to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s How To Get FREE Food For A Year In Shreveport On Valentines Day

If someone plans to propose over dinner, they may make a reservation at the fanciest place in town. Or, they may go to Cracker Barrel. And now, there’s a good reason why. Cracker Barrel has launched a contest, where if you propose at Cracker Barrel over Valentine’s Day . . . you have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR, and you could win here in the Shreveport area!
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday

North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V

One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

