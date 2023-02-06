Read full article on original website
u.today
Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”
Mizuho Americas' senior analyst, Dan Dolev, doubled down on his bearish view on cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on CNBC. Dolev stated that there's "no use case" for cryptocurrencies, referring to them as "pet rocks." "There's no use case." Investors are asking, "Why should I own these? These aren't rocks....
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
Genesis and parent company DCG reportedly strike deal with main creditors
The creditors who came to terms with the lending arm of Genesis and DCG are owed approximately $2.4 billion out of the total $3.4 billion the company reportedly owes.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Anthony Scaramucci says his experience with FTX and ‘sociopathic’ founder SBF was ‘extremely disappointing.’ He’s now investing in a company run by a former exec of the imploded exchange
Scaramucci accused the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of intentionally duping many people, but said he had faith in former FTX exec Brett Harrison.
Crypto industry will 'come up with new things' and national digital currencies are moving ahead despite recent turmoil, BIS says
Cryptocurrencies will likely re-emerge from last year's turmoil, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "I would assume that the industry will learn from these failures and they will come up with new things," BIS Innovation Hub chief Cecilia Skingsley told Reuters. She also said the downturn in crypto hasn't...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey
Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
dailyhodl.com
Will Ethereum Rivals Survive? Solana Creator Anatoly Yakovenko Details Crypto Outlook for Next 12 to 18 Months
Solana (SOL) creator Anatoly Yakovenko is laying out a prediction for crypto markets for the next 12 to 18 months. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Yakovenko says while there may be challenging macroeconomic conditions ahead, it likely won’t stop an unprecedented wave of innovation from hitting the crypto space.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
FTX's old rival Binance is enjoying a growth in dominance now that Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange has collapsed
Binance hosted 55% of all crypto spot trading last month, according to data seen by the Financial Times. It's extended its dominance over other crypto exchanges to achieve its largest-ever market share. Binance has added to its customer base since rival exchange FTX collapsed in November 2022. Crypto exchange Binance...
forkast.news
Alameda wallets activate, transfer millions in FTT tokens
Several wallets linked to Alameda Research, the brokerage arm of the bankrupt Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, became active over the past week to transfer millions worth of FTX’s native token, FTT, according to crypto analytics platform Arkham Intelligence. Fast facts. In a tweet on Tuesday, Arkham Intelligence said that...
cryptoglobe.com
ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1.4 Million Over Strengthening Long-Term Opportunity
Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management, LCC (aka ARK Invest) has revealed that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could top $1.4 million per coin in the future, based on their bullish case, as the cryptocurrency’s “long-term opportunity is strengthening.”. In a lengthy report on “Big Ideas 2023,” the...
cryptoslate.com
Venture crypto investing down 75%, but ‘native-VCs’ continue staying course
Crypto investing by Venture Capitalists (VC) fell 75% in Q4 2022 versus the same period in the prior year, according to Bloomberg. The dramatic plunge in activity was driven by general VC tech firms, whose risk appetite for digital asset investing has diminished amid the many recent scandals that have plagued the industry.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
