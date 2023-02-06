ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”

Mizuho Americas' senior analyst, Dan Dolev, doubled down on his bearish view on cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on CNBC. Dolev stated that there's "no use case" for cryptocurrencies, referring to them as "pet rocks." "There's no use case." Investors are asking, "Why should I own these? These aren't rocks....
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

Markets Insider

Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey

Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
forkast.news

Alameda wallets activate, transfer millions in FTT tokens

Several wallets linked to Alameda Research, the brokerage arm of the bankrupt Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, became active over the past week to transfer millions worth of FTX’s native token, FTT, according to crypto analytics platform Arkham Intelligence. Fast facts. In a tweet on Tuesday, Arkham Intelligence said that...
cryptoslate.com

Venture crypto investing down 75%, but ‘native-VCs’ continue staying course

Crypto investing by Venture Capitalists (VC) fell 75% in Q4 2022 versus the same period in the prior year, according to Bloomberg. The dramatic plunge in activity was driven by general VC tech firms, whose risk appetite for digital asset investing has diminished amid the many recent scandals that have plagued the industry.

