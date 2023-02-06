Read full article on original website
Heather Rae Shares Sweet First Shot of Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa
The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Jan. 31.
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Baby Girl Seen in Public for the First Time
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby daughter Malti Marie is making her public debut!. On Monday, Malti was spotted in her mom’s lap at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers. For her first public appearance, Malti wore a cute white headband and a...
Molly-Mae gets mum-shamed over new baby’s wardrobe
Another day, another Molly-Mae Hague mum-shaming. Even before giving birth, fans couldn't stop talking about the former Love Island star's baby journey, with many speculating what the name could be. Since revealing her and Tommy Fury's new arrival is named Bambi, it's safe to say she's received a fair bit...
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Jessica Simpson Dropped A Family Photo, And Fans Are Rattled By How Good Her Mom Looks
Jessica Simpson's fans are blown away by a family pic with her mom, with many thinking they could easily be sisters.
The Hollywood Gossip
Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!
Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' As Star's Rapid Weight Loss Continues
Jessica Simpson's shrinking waistline is raising eyebrows.As the fashion mogul, 42, continues to rapidly lose weight over the past few years, friends are expressing their concern for her well-being, wondering if she's using healthy methods to drop the pounds."She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her." 'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans also expressed how concerned they were about Simpson's size as she's proudly flaunted her small physique on social media,...
Popculture
Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles
South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...
Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron's "Beautiful Son" Has Passed Away After Premature Birth
Sarah Herron of "The Bachelor" gave birth to son Oliver with fiancé Dylan Brown on Jan. 28 when she was 24 weeks pregnant. Tragically, Oliver "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after." Herron shared her heartbreak via Instagram on Feb 1. "There are no words for the magnitude...
toofab.com
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Spill on 'Perfect' Newborn Baby Girl (Exclusive)
Lawrence opens up about being a dad again at 46. It may have been nearly 13 years since Joey Lawrence last had a baby in the house, but he says he had no problem snapping right back into newborn mode after welcoming daughter Dylan earlier this month with wife Samantha Cope.
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
‘Teen Mom’: Inside Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s Brand New Michigan Home
Take a peek inside the new home of 'Teen Mom: OG' stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra.
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Share the Secret to Their 8-Year Marriage, Reveal How Their Twins Have ‘Bonded’ Them
Strength in numbers! Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are grateful for their life as fathers of 15-month-old twins — especially since it’s helped their marriage. “It's amazing,” Bass, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly of being a twin dad while attending the 10th Annual Gold Meets Golden Event on Saturday, February 4. The former ‘NSync singer […]
