Molly-Mae gets mum-shamed over new baby’s wardrobe

Another day, another Molly-Mae Hague mum-shaming. Even before giving birth, fans couldn't stop talking about the former Love Island star's baby journey, with many speculating what the name could be. Since revealing her and Tommy Fury's new arrival is named Bambi, it's safe to say she's received a fair bit...
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!

Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!

Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' As Star's Rapid Weight Loss Continues

Jessica Simpson's shrinking waistline is raising eyebrows.As the fashion mogul, 42, continues to rapidly lose weight over the past few years, friends are expressing their concern for her well-being, wondering if she's using healthy methods to drop the pounds."She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her." 'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans also expressed how concerned they were about Simpson's size as she's proudly flaunted her small physique on social media,...
Popculture

Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles

South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...
Us Weekly

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Share the Secret to Their 8-Year Marriage, Reveal How Their Twins Have ‘Bonded’ Them

Strength in numbers! Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are grateful for their life as fathers of 15-month-old twins — especially since it’s helped their marriage. “It's amazing,” Bass, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly of being a twin dad while attending the 10th Annual Gold Meets Golden Event on Saturday, February 4. The former ‘NSync singer […]
