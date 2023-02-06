Read full article on original website
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Watch surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award
Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick were all honoured with the special award
Kerry King: "Metallica certainly influenced me"
Slayer legend Kerry King talks Van Halen, the early days of thrash and why snakes make the perfect musician's pet
Watch Ozzy, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Gary Clark Jr. poke fun at corporate 'bro-speak' in hilarious 'Rock Star' TV ad
US human resources and financial management firm Workday win the internet today with preview of their brilliant Super Bowl ad featuring some familiar faces in unfamiliar settings
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Why David Spade Once Picked Up A $9,000 Dinner Tab For Adam Sandler
David Spade and Adam Sandler go way back. They've been friends since their "Saturday Night Live" days in the '90s and have starred in more than half a dozen movies together. They help each other out and do each other favors, just like any other pair of friends would. Sometimes the favor involves picking up a tab at a restaurant or bar.
Paramount responds to claims 'Yellowstone' ending with Kevin Costner, Matthew McConaughey to star in new show
Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton on "Yellowstone." Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join Taylor Sheridan franchise.
Watch Axl Rose's moving eulogy and solo performance of November Rain at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley
"I never in a million years imagined singing here... and especially under these circumstances" - Axl Rose
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to the late Jeff Beck with a floral display and heartfelt written note
The musician, 78, paid tribute to Jeff Beck this week as he attended the late guitarist's funeral in South London.
What It Means To Order Eggs Cowboy With Spurs Style
If you suddenly woke up tomorrow and, instead of heading to your usual workplace you found yourself in a vintage 50s-style diner with a uniform on, panic might start to set in pretty quickly. Not just because you have a vague inkling that you've time traveled, or that you've never worked in food service before, but because everyone seems to be speaking gibberish. "Adam and Eve on a raft," one waiter might call out, while a short-order cook rings a bell and says "heart attack on a rack," another waiter scurrying over to pick up the plate of what thankfully looks like biscuits and gravy and not the result of a tragic cardiovascular event (via Sarasota Herald-Tribune).
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
The Moment Robert Plant Realized Led Zeppelin ’Might Mean Something’
It might be hard to imagine now, but Led Zeppelin was once a bunch of relative unknowns looking to build a following. Well, Jimmy Page was a known commodity after playing lead guitar for the Yardbirds, but his bandmates — Robert Plant, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones — weren’t. Plant was blown away when …
2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards
Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
Meghan Trainor's Super Bowl 2023 Pringles Ad Is A Throwback
There are some people who watch the Super Bowl just for the football, sure. But then there's the rest of us, who get excited about the big game for one reason and one reason only: the commercials and snacks. Statista reports that 43% of Super Bowl viewers tune in to see the commercials, and an Advantage Solutions poll found that 48% of people who plan to buy special food and drinks for the big game will spend $51 to $100. Every year we spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about what must-try Super Bowl recipes we'll be serving to guests while tuning into the funny ads, be it classic Buffalo wings or something simple and store-bought, like potato chips.
Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances
If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
