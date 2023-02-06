If you suddenly woke up tomorrow and, instead of heading to your usual workplace you found yourself in a vintage 50s-style diner with a uniform on, panic might start to set in pretty quickly. Not just because you have a vague inkling that you've time traveled, or that you've never worked in food service before, but because everyone seems to be speaking gibberish. "Adam and Eve on a raft," one waiter might call out, while a short-order cook rings a bell and says "heart attack on a rack," another waiter scurrying over to pick up the plate of what thankfully looks like biscuits and gravy and not the result of a tragic cardiovascular event (via Sarasota Herald-Tribune).

1 DAY AGO