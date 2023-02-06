ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Why David Spade Once Picked Up A $9,000 Dinner Tab For Adam Sandler

David Spade and Adam Sandler go way back. They've been friends since their "Saturday Night Live" days in the '90s and have starred in more than half a dozen movies together. They help each other out and do each other favors, just like any other pair of friends would. Sometimes the favor involves picking up a tab at a restaurant or bar.
What It Means To Order Eggs Cowboy With Spurs Style

If you suddenly woke up tomorrow and, instead of heading to your usual workplace you found yourself in a vintage 50s-style diner with a uniform on, panic might start to set in pretty quickly. Not just because you have a vague inkling that you've time traveled, or that you've never worked in food service before, but because everyone seems to be speaking gibberish. "Adam and Eve on a raft," one waiter might call out, while a short-order cook rings a bell and says "heart attack on a rack," another waiter scurrying over to pick up the plate of what thankfully looks like biscuits and gravy and not the result of a tragic cardiovascular event (via Sarasota Herald-Tribune).
2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
Meghan Trainor's Super Bowl 2023 Pringles Ad Is A Throwback

There are some people who watch the Super Bowl just for the football, sure. But then there's the rest of us, who get excited about the big game for one reason and one reason only: the commercials and snacks. Statista reports that 43% of Super Bowl viewers tune in to see the commercials, and an Advantage Solutions poll found that 48% of people who plan to buy special food and drinks for the big game will spend $51 to $100. Every year we spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about what must-try Super Bowl recipes we'll be serving to guests while tuning into the funny ads, be it classic Buffalo wings or something simple and store-bought, like potato chips.
Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances

If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
