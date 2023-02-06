Read full article on original website
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Everything you need to know about the 8th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. — For anyone looking forward to this year's Bradenton Area River Regatta – Manatee County's largest spectator event is just around the corner. The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to the shorelines of Bradenton and Palmetto on Saturday, Feb. 11. City leaders say they're expecting...
Bay News 9
Pinellas County holds Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Government is holding a statewide Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. During the drill, schools, organizations and individuals will simulate a Tornado Warning and find a safe place to cover, officials with the county announced. The Great Tornado Drill is a...
Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week
PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made. Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week. The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."
Tampa International Airport to increase parking rates
The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be raising parking rates.
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
Great Day Live wants to send you to the Florida State Fair!
TAMPA, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win [1] “Family 4-Pack” of Four [4] admission tickets to the Florida State Fair, February 9-20, 2023, 11:00am to 9:00pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize: $150)
fox13news.com
Florida governor wants refunds issued to eligible Hillsborough taxpayers for failed transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive to refund taxpayers for the $570 million raised by Hillsborough County through its now-defunct transportation sales surtax. The proposal is part of the governor‘s 2023 budget and calls for a third-party claims administrator to create a refund process for "eligible...
DeSantis wants failed Hillsborough transportation tax money to be paid back to taxpayers
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants the state to refund the failed Hillsborough County transportation sales tax back to the people who paid it. In November 2018, Hillsborough voters approved the 30-year, one-cent increase in the county's sales tax to specifically pay for transportation...
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
hotelnewsresource.com
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
Red tide is low in Sarasota County, but beachgoers should remain cautious
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Although levels of red tide are low, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is reminding the public that it has been detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. Although red tide blooms, Karenia brevis, remain at low to medium levels, the health department...
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities
TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Bay Beaches for 2023 (By a Local)
Tampa Bay is one of the most prominent coastal cities in Florida, so it’s no surprise that you can find epic beaches in Tampa Bay. I’m a Tampa local and in this post, I’ll share what I think are the 17 best Tampa Bay beaches. Whether you’re looking for a popular dog beach or a quiet hideaway beach, there is a stretch of sand for everyone on this list.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
It's not all about food: Explosive changes coming to Feeding Tampa Bay
There is a national push to make sure no one goes hungry and to end hunger. Feeding Tampa Bay groundbreaking to provide meals and services to people in need
10 Tampa Bay
