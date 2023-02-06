ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Grant Piper News

Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Pinellas County holds Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Government is holding a statewide Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. During the drill, schools, organizations and individuals will simulate a Tornado Warning and find a safe place to cover, officials with the county announced. The Great Tornado Drill is a...
10 Tampa Bay

Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week

PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made. Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week. The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."
PARRISH, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
TAMPA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities

TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
TAMPA, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Bay Beaches for 2023 (By a Local)

Tampa Bay is one of the most prominent coastal cities in Florida, so it’s no surprise that you can find epic beaches in Tampa Bay. I’m a Tampa local and in this post, I’ll share what I think are the 17 best Tampa Bay beaches. Whether you’re looking for a popular dog beach or a quiet hideaway beach, there is a stretch of sand for everyone on this list.
TAMPA, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
