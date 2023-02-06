Read full article on original website
Related
Why people risk their lives to make millions of bangles in India
Glass bangles are popular accessories for millions in India. But making them is a dangerous process that often pays less than $10 a day.
Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle
Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Quartz
India ignored the concerns of its own finance ministry to favor Adani
The crisis in India’s Adani group has revived allegations that the conglomerate has had the backing of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government for years, the latter’s noticeable silence on the matter notwithstanding. A key area of focus among India’s opposition parties now is Adani’s winning bid a...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China weighs in on the war in Ukraine, pushing Europe to stop trying to get Kyiv a 'complete victory' over Russia
As Kyiv pushes the West for more advanced weapons, China's top diplomat to the EU said Beijing was worried about the war with Russia escalating.
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
A close read of Beijing's official statement shows it doesn't think the US violated international law by shooting down its balloon, says a legal expert who studies China
China didn't accuse the US of violating international law this time, as it often says when it thinks it can argue such a case, expert Julian Ku said.
Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile
Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. “I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force each expressed condolences on his death. A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
2 stunning charts show how India’s mighty Adani group lost $118 billion in 10 days
A short seller’s report, in just over a week-and-a-half, has erased over a hundred billion dollars in value from one of India’s largest companies. The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate with interests in ports, commodities and energy, has lost $118 billion in value—a 50% decline—since Jan. 24, when short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of stock manipulation, fraud and poor governance.
Google emails some Canadian employees to tell them they're being laid off as part of its plan to cut 12,000 jobs globally: 'Feels as harsh as being fired'
The Google layoffs in Canada form part of the roughly 12,000 job cuts CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Jan 20.
Beijing's response to the US shooting down its balloon has been muted. It might be China's way of preparing for a future in which the roles are reversed, says international law expert.
If China pushes too hard, its own rhetoric may backfire if the US decides to send balloons or drones into Chinese airspace, said Julian Ku.
The US military says China now has more ICBM launchers than it does, but the US still has the nuclear edge
US Strategic Command said Washington still has an edge over Beijing in the number of ICBMs and nuclear warheads it has in its arsenal.
In 2007, a 14-Year-Old Boy Bought a One Way Ticket to London and Was Never Seen Again
Andrew Gosden was a 14-year-old boy from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England who disappeared on September 14, 2007. He was last seen at King's Cross Station in London after purchasing a one-way ticket from Doncaster. Despite extensive searches and appeals, Andrew has not been seen or heard from since and his disappearance remains one of the UK's most perplexing missing persons cases.
British travellers in Turkey urged to make contact with family and friends
British travellers currently in Turkey near the site of the recent devastating earthquakes have been urged to contact family and friends.The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised those visiting to assure loved ones back home that they’re safe.“If you are in Turkey or planning to travel there you should follow the information and advice from local authorities/your tour operator,” reads the updated FCDO guidance.“If you’re in the Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras or neighbouring provinces and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.”More than 5,000 people have been killed in the twin earthquakes...
Spain holiday update as Brits warned of new rules
BRITS on holiday in Spain are in limbo today as the exact date for the lifting of face masks on public transport remains unclear. The Spanish government was due to make the decision on February 6, with the new relaxations coming into force today. But no ruling was made yesterday...
Disney drops 'Simpsons' episode in Hong Kong in which character references 'forced labor camps' in China, reports say
A character in the Simpsons episode says: "Behold the wonders of China: Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones."
Nigerian senator 'brought street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney in exchange for £7,000'
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, is on trial at the Old Bailey with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta.
Brazil just sank its biggest warship into the Atlantic Ocean after failing to sell it for scrap metal. The ship was big enough to carry 39 aircraft — take a look.
Sao Paolo was once the Brazilian navy's flagship warship. Now, it's one of the biggest pieces of garbage in the ocean.
Comments / 0