Quartz

India ignored the concerns of its own finance ministry to favor Adani

The crisis in India’s Adani group has revived allegations that the conglomerate has had the backing of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government for years, the latter’s noticeable silence on the matter notwithstanding. A key area of focus among India’s opposition parties now is Adani’s winning bid a...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
New York Post

Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. “I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force each expressed condolences on his death. A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday...
The Jewish Press

Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards

Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
Fortune

2 stunning charts show how India’s mighty Adani group lost $118 billion in 10 days

A short seller’s report, in just over a week-and-a-half, has erased over a hundred billion dollars in value from one of India’s largest companies. The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate with interests in ports, commodities and energy, has lost $118 billion in value—a 50% decline—since Jan. 24, when short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of stock manipulation, fraud and poor governance.
Ingram Atkinson

In 2007, a 14-Year-Old Boy Bought a One Way Ticket to London and Was Never Seen Again

Andrew Gosden was a 14-year-old boy from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England who disappeared on September 14, 2007. He was last seen at King's Cross Station in London after purchasing a one-way ticket from Doncaster. Despite extensive searches and appeals, Andrew has not been seen or heard from since and his disappearance remains one of the UK's most perplexing missing persons cases.
The Independent

British travellers in Turkey urged to make contact with family and friends

British travellers currently in Turkey near the site of the recent devastating earthquakes have been urged to contact family and friends.The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised those visiting to assure loved ones back home that they’re safe.“If you are in Turkey or planning to travel there you should follow the information and advice from local authorities/your tour operator,” reads the updated FCDO guidance.“If you’re in the Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras or neighbouring provinces and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.”More than 5,000 people have been killed in the twin earthquakes...
The US Sun

Spain holiday update as Brits warned of new rules

BRITS on holiday in Spain are in limbo today as the exact date for the lifting of face masks on public transport remains unclear. The Spanish government was due to make the decision on February 6, with the new relaxations coming into force today. But no ruling was made yesterday...

