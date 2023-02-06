Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Read full article on original website
thebiochronicle.com
Tape Storage Market Size, Share, opportunity, Geographic Scope And Forecast 2023-2028
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tape Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tape storage market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Cyber Insurance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Major Segments, and Forecast Period Of 2023-2028
Cyber Insurance Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cyber Insurance Market Share, Size, Scope, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by. Expert Market Research. gives an extensive outlook of the global cyber insurance market, assessing the...
Medagadget.com
Conjugate Vaccine Market Size Share Trends Growth Insights Report 2023-2030
A conjugate vaccine contains bacterial capsular polysaccharides joined to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. They are the most effective forms of immunization to prevent diseases in infants and adults. Meningococcal vaccinations to prevent meningitis, the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, and the pneumococcal vaccine are all examples of conjugate vaccines.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030
Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
Medagadget.com
Electric Wheelchair Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, and Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-users (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030. Electric...
Medagadget.com
Bone Replacement Market To Hit USD 25.20 Billion with Growing CAGR of 5.9% by 2030
Bone replacement is a surgical procedure in which damaged or diseased bone is replaced with artificial materials, also known as bone grafts or bone substitutes. The goal of bone replacement is to restore the structural integrity and function of the bone while promoting healing. There are several types of bone replacement materials, including synthetic materials, ceramic, and allografts (donor bone).
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Natural Gas Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Natural Gas Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Natural Gas. Report Features Details. Product Name Natural Gas. Process Included Natural Gas Industrial Production From Extraction from...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia
Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.
takeitcool.com
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.40% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global peritoneal dialysis market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like treatment type, product, end use, and major regions. The report...
Medagadget.com
Operating Tables Market Size Worth US$ 1,043.41 Million, by 2028 Says The Insights Partners
According to our new market research study on “Operating Tables Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,043.41 million by 2028 from US$ 835.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics and the surging number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs of technologically advanced operating tables hinder market growth.
Medagadget.com
Cold Plasma Equipment Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 15.7% by 2027 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled ‘Cold Plasma Equipment Market – is expected to reach US$ 308.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The industry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increase in increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and development of new cancer therapies involving cold plasma technologies. However, lack of reimbursement for cold plasma equipment and adverse events exhibited by the use of cold plasma are likely to hamper the growth of the market.
hospimedica.com
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
Medagadget.com
Cervical Retractors Market Projected Reach to US$ 352.91 Million by 2028
According to the latest study on “Cervical Retractors Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Core Material and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 200.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 352.91 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the key factors such as growing prevalence of age-related cervical conditions and surging geriatric population and rise in number of cervical spine surgeries. However, availability of alternative therapies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the medical tourism in developing countries would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
PV Tech
Meyer Burger inks supply deal with NorSun for European-made wafers
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has signed a supply agreement for silicon wafers with Norwegian solar energy company NorSun. The deal will allow Meyer Burger to increase its share of European-sourced wafers, strengthening “the resilience of its supply chains” as it aims to expand its solar cell and module production to 3GW of annual capacity by 2024.
PV Tech
PV Price Watch: Module prices rise amid cell procurement challenge
With silicon material and wafer prices on the rise, the impact is being felt further downstream amid warnings module prices could continue increasing this month. “Our cell supplier has informed us about the price rise to RMB1.2/W (US$0.18/W). And the module price has to rise along again, probably will soon exceed RMB1.8/W,” a module company manager told PV Tech on 3 February.
Medagadget.com
Root Canal Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028
According to our latest study on “Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and end-user,” the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
E Ink Is Selected For the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook; Awarded a Top 10% S&P Global ESG Score and Listed as an Industry Mover
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that it has been selected to appear in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Rankings. E Ink was rated as one of the top 10% enterprises in the ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector. E Ink was also recognized as an Industry Mover, showing an improvement in the Company’s Global ESG Score of at least 5% over last year, and having achieved the strongest improvement in the defined industry category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005560/en/ E Ink was selected in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Save A Lot Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG Supply Chain Solutions To Modernize and Expand Its Core Merchandising Systems
Collaboration will yield improved agility, shopper experience and profitability. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, announced its selection by supermarket chain Save A Lot for data-driven supply chain solutions that provide more accurate end-to-end insights and enable grocers to better meet shopper needs while minimizing stockouts and substitutions. The SymphonyAI Retail CPG solutions being implemented by Save A Lot include Master Data Management (MDM), Core Merchandising, Insights, Vendor Portal and Retail Operations.
