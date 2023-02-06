Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

According to the latest study on “Cervical Retractors Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Core Material and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 200.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 352.91 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the key factors such as growing prevalence of age-related cervical conditions and surging geriatric population and rise in number of cervical spine surgeries. However, availability of alternative therapies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the medical tourism in developing countries would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

1 DAY AGO