Global Seismic Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Cyber Insurance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Major Segments, and Forecast Period Of 2023-2028
Cyber Insurance Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cyber Insurance Market Share, Size, Scope, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by. Expert Market Research. gives an extensive outlook of the global cyber insurance market, assessing the...
Medagadget.com
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030
Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
Medagadget.com
Conjugate Vaccine Market Size Share Trends Growth Insights Report 2023-2030
A conjugate vaccine contains bacterial capsular polysaccharides joined to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. They are the most effective forms of immunization to prevent diseases in infants and adults. Meningococcal vaccinations to prevent meningitis, the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, and the pneumococcal vaccine are all examples of conjugate vaccines.
Medagadget.com
Electric Wheelchair Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, and Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-users (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030. Electric...
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Industrial Annunciator Market Share Worth $2.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Industrial Annunciator Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Conventional Annunciators and Dedicated Annunciators); End user (Process Industry and Discrete Industry)”; The global industrial annunciator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027, it was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2027.
Medagadget.com
Specialty Hospitals Market Value Worth US$ 509.10 Bn, Globally, by 2027 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled ‘Specialty Hospitals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, the global specialty hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 509.10 Bn in 2027 from US$ 401.65 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global specialty hospitals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia
Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.
Medagadget.com
Operating Tables Market Size Worth US$ 1,043.41 Million, by 2028 Says The Insights Partners
According to our new market research study on “Operating Tables Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,043.41 million by 2028 from US$ 835.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics and the surging number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs of technologically advanced operating tables hinder market growth.
takeitcool.com
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.40% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global peritoneal dialysis market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like treatment type, product, end use, and major regions. The report...
Medagadget.com
Cold Plasma Equipment Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 15.7% by 2027 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled ‘Cold Plasma Equipment Market – is expected to reach US$ 308.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The industry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increase in increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and development of new cancer therapies involving cold plasma technologies. However, lack of reimbursement for cold plasma equipment and adverse events exhibited by the use of cold plasma are likely to hamper the growth of the market.
Medagadget.com
Cervical Retractors Market Projected Reach to US$ 352.91 Million by 2028
According to the latest study on “Cervical Retractors Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Core Material and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 200.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 352.91 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the key factors such as growing prevalence of age-related cervical conditions and surging geriatric population and rise in number of cervical spine surgeries. However, availability of alternative therapies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the medical tourism in developing countries would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
moderncampground.com
Global Glamping Market Anticipated to be Worth $5.94 Billion by 2030
According to a market analysis report conducted by Grand View Research, the glamping market is predicted to be on the rise in the next decade. The global glamping market size was valued at USD $2.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.
Lineage Logistics Announces Lineage Fresh, Expands Fresh Produce Offering In Europe
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide, announced Lineage Fresh, a new strategic service in Europe, launched last November in the US, which provides fresh storage solutions for major importers, grocers, and producers of fresh fruit and produce, as part of its participation in the Fruit Logistica trade show in Berlin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006000/en/ Fresh blueberries are packed at a Lineage facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Activated Carbon Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Activated Carbon Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Activated Carbon. Report Features Details. Product Name Activated Carbon. Process Included. Activated Carbon Production From Coconut Shell. Activated...
salestechstar.com
Executives Identify Technology and Digital Transformation as the #1 Way to Bolster Innovation Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
2023 State of Revenue Report from Model N identifies pharmaceutical, medical technology and high-tech manufacturer perspectives on market challenges. Model N Inc., the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced the results of its fifth annual State of Revenue Report. The report captures detailed data intended to help life sciences and high-tech executives proactively plan and implement strategies to grow company revenue and market share. All executives agreed that innovation is critical to business growth and ranked technology and digital transformation as the #1 focus to strengthen innovation in 2023. Executives also named several market headwinds such as supply chain disruption (43%) and inflation (84%) as having an impact on revenue optimization, compliance, and innovation.
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
Medagadget.com
Root Canal Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028
According to our latest study on “Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and end-user,” the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
salestechstar.com
Oomnitza Survey Reveals Half of Enterprises Waste More than 10% of Their Annual Budget on Software, SaaS and Cloud Infrastructure
Less than One Third of Respondents Indicated Mature Process Automation for SaaS License and Cloud Infrastructure Reclamation and Optimization. Oomnitza, the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced a new survey, the 2023 Snapshot Survey: SaaS and Cloud Spend Optimization & Automation. The research, conducted by YouGov, found that half of enterprises waste more than 10% of their annual budget on software, SaaS and cloud infrastructure and a third of respondents reported wasting between 10%-20% of their annual application expenditures due to unused, unaccounted for or mismanaged SaaS and Software subscriptions and licenses.
