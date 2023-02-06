Global Baobab Ingredient Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Read full article on original website
Cyber Insurance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Major Segments, and Forecast Period Of 2023-2028
Cyber Insurance Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cyber Insurance Market Share, Size, Scope, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by. Expert Market Research. gives an extensive outlook of the global cyber insurance market, assessing the...
thebiochronicle.com
Tape Storage Market Size, Share, opportunity, Geographic Scope And Forecast 2023-2028
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tape Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tape storage market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
csengineermag.com
Industrial Annunciator Market Share Worth $2.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Industrial Annunciator Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Conventional Annunciators and Dedicated Annunciators); End user (Process Industry and Discrete Industry)”; The global industrial annunciator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027, it was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2027.
Medagadget.com
Bone Replacement Market To Hit USD 25.20 Billion with Growing CAGR of 5.9% by 2030
Bone replacement is a surgical procedure in which damaged or diseased bone is replaced with artificial materials, also known as bone grafts or bone substitutes. The goal of bone replacement is to restore the structural integrity and function of the bone while promoting healing. There are several types of bone replacement materials, including synthetic materials, ceramic, and allografts (donor bone).
Medagadget.com
Specialty Hospitals Market Value Worth US$ 509.10 Bn, Globally, by 2027 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled ‘Specialty Hospitals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, the global specialty hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 509.10 Bn in 2027 from US$ 401.65 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global specialty hospitals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
takeitcool.com
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.40% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global peritoneal dialysis market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like treatment type, product, end use, and major regions. The report...
Medagadget.com
Electric Wheelchair Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, and Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-users (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030. Electric...
takeitcool.com
Natural Gas Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Natural Gas Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Natural Gas. Report Features Details. Product Name Natural Gas. Process Included Natural Gas Industrial Production From Extraction from...
Medagadget.com
Cold Plasma Equipment Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 15.7% by 2027 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled ‘Cold Plasma Equipment Market – is expected to reach US$ 308.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The industry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increase in increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and development of new cancer therapies involving cold plasma technologies. However, lack of reimbursement for cold plasma equipment and adverse events exhibited by the use of cold plasma are likely to hamper the growth of the market.
Medagadget.com
Cervical Retractors Market Projected Reach to US$ 352.91 Million by 2028
According to the latest study on “Cervical Retractors Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Core Material and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 200.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 352.91 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the key factors such as growing prevalence of age-related cervical conditions and surging geriatric population and rise in number of cervical spine surgeries. However, availability of alternative therapies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the medical tourism in developing countries would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
hospimedica.com
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
moderncampground.com
Global Glamping Market Anticipated to be Worth $5.94 Billion by 2030
According to a market analysis report conducted by Grand View Research, the glamping market is predicted to be on the rise in the next decade. The global glamping market size was valued at USD $2.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.
How SAP, Mention Me Enable Puma to Market Through Customer Data
During last month’s NRF Big Show, executives from Puma and Mention Me took to the SAP Theatre stage to discuss marketing strategies in this post-pandemic period. The session, titled, “How Smart Brands Future-Proof Growth through Customer Advocacy,” featured David Witts, senior manager, CRM, Puma, and Darren Loveday, vice president, business development and solutions consulting, Mention Me. Here, Witts, Loveday, and Robin Barrett Wilson, industry executive adviser, fashion, SAP, discuss the evolving role of data and segmentation in marketing as well as customer acquisition, retention, and the growing importance of advocacy.More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsFront Row at Puma...
salestechstar.com
Save A Lot Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG Supply Chain Solutions To Modernize and Expand Its Core Merchandising Systems
Collaboration will yield improved agility, shopper experience and profitability. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, announced its selection by supermarket chain Save A Lot for data-driven supply chain solutions that provide more accurate end-to-end insights and enable grocers to better meet shopper needs while minimizing stockouts and substitutions. The SymphonyAI Retail CPG solutions being implemented by Save A Lot include Master Data Management (MDM), Core Merchandising, Insights, Vendor Portal and Retail Operations.
E Ink Is Selected For the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook; Awarded a Top 10% S&P Global ESG Score and Listed as an Industry Mover
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that it has been selected to appear in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Rankings. E Ink was rated as one of the top 10% enterprises in the ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector. E Ink was also recognized as an Industry Mover, showing an improvement in the Company’s Global ESG Score of at least 5% over last year, and having achieved the strongest improvement in the defined industry category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005560/en/ E Ink was selected in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (Photo: Business Wire)
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Elite Roster of Cybersecurity Investors Backs Lineaje to Deliver Industry-first Supply Chain Security Solution
The company also unveils seed investors, SBOM360, and distribution partnerships, validating approach to detecting software supply chain attacks. SARATOGA, Calif., February 7, 2023/BusinessWire/ – Lineaje, an emerging leader in software supply chain security management, today announced that it has closed a $7 million seed funding round led by Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program of Tenable, the exposure management company. The round also includes participation from other industry-leading executives and cyber technology companies. The new injection of capital comes at a pivotal time as the company also announces SB0M360, a first-of-a-kind software supply chain management solution, as well as a new distribution partnership with Persistent Systems.
Medagadget.com
Root Canal Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028
According to our latest study on “Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and end-user,” the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Phys.org
Researchers develop new generation of poloidal field coil power supply
A research team led by Prof. Huang Liansheng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new generation of poloidal field coil power supply (rated current ± 15kA). Based on fully controlled devices and pulse power modulation technology, it has been...
Tigo Energy Installers in Brazil Optimize Solar Production and System Longevity with TS4 Platform
RIO DE JANEIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Tigo Energy, Inc. (“Tigo,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today unveiled its work with Intercraft Solar (“Intercraft”), a designer and installer of solar photovoltaic energy solutions based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to maximize solar performance on shade-prone and variable pitch roofs. Intercraft uses Tigo MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) devices to deliver optimal power generation, detailed module-level monitoring, and advanced rapid-shutdown functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005193/en/ Intercraft uses Tigo Flex MLPE devices because of their broad compatibility with inverter models from top manufacturers, which gives installers like Intercraft the flexibility to design systems to the cost and performance criteria provided by customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
financefeeds.com
ICE delivers Russian-free barrels of ICE Gasoil and expands ESG data in APAC
ICE changed the methodology for Low Sulphur Gasoil futures from previously delivering diesel from any origin, to deliver diesel that does not include any originating from Russia. ICE Gasoil is the global benchmark for refined oil products. Intercontinental Exchange has announced the first delivery of Low Sulphur Gasoil futures since...
