School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades
Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals
Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
NHS chief: Strikes making hospital bosses restless
Continuing industrial action is making hospital bosses "increasingly restless" and they want the government to find a solution, an NHS chief has said. NHS Confederation leader Matthew Taylor says it will be difficult to clear backlogs and improve emergency care unless strikes come to an end. Next week, NHS England...
NHS strike: Re-open pay talks, hospital bosses plead
Hospital bosses have urged ministers to re-open pay talks with staff as the NHS in England prepares its biggest-ever round of NHS strikes this week. NHS Providers chief Sir Julian Hartley said health bosses wanted to see fresh negotiations given walkouts have been suspended in Scotland and Wales following new pay offers.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Cause of crab deaths off North East coast 'may never be known'
The government has said it "may never find the cause" behind the deaths of thousands of shellfish off the North East and North Yorkshire coast. Environment minister Mark Spencer said that while the unexplained mass die-off had been "catastrophic", scientists may never identify the source. Since late 2021, thousands of...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action
Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
Return train tickets expected to be scrapped in UK rail shake-up
The often discounted rate is to be replaced with two singles costing the same as the present return fare
Fire Brigades Union warns of strikes without pay talks progress
Strikes by firefighters will be announced unless there is no progress in last-minute talks over pay on Wednesday, a union has warned.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) called for a “significant shift” from employers following a huge vote for industrial action over a 5% pay offer.The union said it hopes to resolve the dispute without a strike, and is giving employers chance to come forward with an improved offer.If the talks fail, strike dates are expected to be announced on Thursday.Industrial action is not inevitable if the employers genuinely engage with the FBU about the anger among firefighters about poverty pay...
Wynter Andrews: Trust failed in care of baby who died after 23 minutes
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to care failures after the death of a baby in Nottingham. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecuted Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews. Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at...
Wales strikes: Teachers made improved pay offer
Teachers and school heads have been made an improved pay offer by the Welsh government, following talks with education unions. Ministers confirmed they had offered an extra 1.5% pay rise, plus 1.5% as a one-off payment. It is similar to the offer made to health unions last week. The National...
NHS Strikes: Unite ambulance staff on second day of strike
Unite ambulance staff have begun their second day of strike action. As members of the union began striking on Monday in Wales, talk of a deal was described as "wholly premature". But ambulance bosses have warned the service still faces "significant pressure" and have drafted in military personnel to drive...
Strikes to hit flights at seven Scottish airports
Strike action will affect more than half of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd's (Hial) sites later this month. Members of the Unite union, which include security staff, ground crew and baggage handlers, are in dispute with their employers over pay. Hial said Dundee Airport would be closed to flights on...
Sajid Javid says patients should be charged for GP and A&E visits
Patients should be charged for GP appointments and A&E visits, Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”. The former health secretary said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.In an op-ed for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, noting that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, Downing Street told the newspaper.During his campaign for the Tory leadership, Rishi...
No train services unacceptable says councillor
The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
Ambulance workers to walk out on February 10
Thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England will strike on February 10 in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, Unison has announced.The walkout involves ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West.Strikes will now be happening across the NHS every day next week apart from Wednesday.Unison urged the Government to stop “pretending the strikes will simply go away” and act decisively to end the dispute by improving pay.The union warned that unless the Government has a “major rethink” over NHS pay, and gets involved in “actual talks” with unions, it will announce...
Strike action: Heads advised only to close schools as last resort
Principals have been told they should only close schools to pupils as a last resort when many teachers strike in Northern Ireland. The guidance came in a letter to school heads from the education management bodies. It also advises heads to organise remote learning for pupils if their school has...
