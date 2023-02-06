ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

WGAL

Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner on scene of Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner is currently at the scene of a Lancaster County car crash. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. The coroner is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire

YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Suspicious death investigation into body found in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman's body was found around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on N. 3rd Street and South Street in Harrisburg, according to a city spokesperson. The city has not confirmed a cause of death, although it is investigating it as suspicious. It's waiting to hear from the Dauphin County coroner.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report

A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

