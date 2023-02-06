Read full article on original website
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
WGAL
Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
pahomepage.com
Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire
WGAL
Suspicious death investigation into body found in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman's body was found around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on N. 3rd Street and South Street in Harrisburg, according to a city spokesperson. The city has not confirmed a cause of death, although it is investigating it as suspicious. It's waiting to hear from the Dauphin County coroner.
WGAL
Driver airlifted to hospital after car, dump truck crash in Lebanon County
SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a car and dump truck collided on Tuesday in Lebanon County. Video above: Photos from the crash scene. The crash happened in South Annville Township at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and Louser Road shortly after...
WGAL
One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
WGAL
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating tanker truck crash in York County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that happened early Sunday morning in York County. The truck rolled over around 4 a.m. along southbound I-83 between the North George Street and Emigsville exits. The Dover Township Fire Department responded to the scene and shared photos of the crash...
WGAL
92-year-old woman found dead after house fire in York County
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 92-year-old, Therese Kiernan, was found dead after an overnight house fire in York County, according to the coroner's office. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Video from a neighbor showed the home engulfed in flames. You can see...
WGAL
Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
echo-pilot.com
Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County
A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
pahomepage.com
2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
Dauphin County man used air rifle to shoot cat in the neck: police
An Elizabethville man shot a feral cat multiple times with an air rifle, according to state police who filed charges on Tuesday. Alex Martin Yates, 31, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, state police said. The wounded...
Coroner identifies woman found dead after ‘catastrophic’ central Pa. house fire
A 92-year-old woman has been identified after she was found dead following a fire at her York County house overnight, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office was called around 1:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township to a house fire with possible entrapment, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Monday.
WGAL
One person injured in a nighttime shooting
