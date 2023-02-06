Read full article on original website
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art GalleyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes posed with daughter Sterling Skye, 23, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye couldn't be more proud of Patrick Mahomes as he heads to Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Tuesday from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Brittany and Sterling, 23 months, pose with Patrick after the big victory, smiling on...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Mahomes shares what team almost wore on Super Bowl trip
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he tried to rally his teammates behind one idea for what everyone could wear on the team plane to the Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Out For The Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs will be short at least one wide receiver for Super Bowl LVII. The team has placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve while also activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Hardman suffered a hip injury earlier in the season and played through it during the AFC ...
Travis Kelce showed he has his priorities right with answer about his brother’s wife's near full-term pregnancy
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used a movie reference to help describe what might happen if his brother’s wife goes into labor during Super Bowl 57. As you’ve heard, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday for the Lombardi. However, much more important is the fact that Kylie Kelce is expecting her and Jason Kelce’s new baby.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
Tom Brady is already getting weird with it in retirement.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring
There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest. Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field. At ...
Former star NFL player pulled this Patrick Mahomes and Rihanna prank at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna said Patrick Mahomes was her favorite quarterback? Not really; Mahomes was pranked by a well-known former pro pass-catcher.
Cowboys 'Near Decision' on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott. And Tony Pollard, too. In fact, Jerry and Stephen Jones are "adamant'' about it. But there's a "but'' ...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
