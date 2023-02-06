Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Analysis-After Spy Balloon Incident, Can China and the U.S. Talk Again?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month called off his trip to Beijing, he chose his words carefully. China's launch of a spy balloon on a high-altitude journey over the United States was unacceptable and irresponsible, he said, but he was postponing - not canceling - his visit.
US News and World Report
China Cranking up Political Espionage, German Official Tells Newspaper
BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency fears that China is expanding its spy activities against Berlin, he said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that Beijing was focusing increasingly on political espionage. "China is developing wide-ranging spying and influence activities. We must be prepared...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
US News and World Report
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds 6 Chinese Entities Tied to Balloon Program to Export Blacklist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US News and World Report
Children Rescued From Ruins Days After Earthquake, but Death Toll Tops 23,700
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey on Friday and dug several people out from other sites as President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. The confirmed death...
US News and World Report
Turkey Earthquake Drone Footage Shows Fissures Slicing Through Land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week. One jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into...
US News and World Report
NATO's Stoltenberg Will Not Seek Another Extension of His Term, Spokesperson Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will end his term as planned in October, a spokesperson for the alliance said, after a newspaper reported a further extension was in the works. "The mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times, and he has served for a total...
US News and World Report
Iran Marks Revolution Anniversary, Hackers Interrupt State TV Coverage
(Reuters) - The Islamic Republic marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution on Saturday with state-organised rallies, as anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi, whose hardline government faces one of the boldest challenges from young protesters calling for its ouster, appealed to the...
US News and World Report
Factbox-CCS? CHAdeMO? EV Charger Terms You Need to Know
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Biden administration next week is expected to detail requirements for its $7.5 billion subsidy for electric charging stations, a bid to jumpstart the country's adoption of electric vehicles (EV). Here are the terms and acronyms you need to know to understand the booming EV charger...
US News and World Report
Survivors Ever Fewer in Quake Rubble of Turkey and Syria
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria (Reuters) -Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher. Some rescue operations were halted after reports of...
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
US News and World Report
Wagner Founder Prigozhin Says Russian Forces Take Ukraine Village Krasna Hora, North of Bakhmut
(Reuters) -Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said on Sunday that the mercenary force had taken the village of Krasna Hora on the northern edge of the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, has been the scene of brutal warfare for months....
US News and World Report
Syria Quake Aid Held up by HTS 'Approval Issues', Says U.N. Spokesperson
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Earthquake aid from government-held parts of Syria into territory controlled by hardline opposition groups has been held up by approval issues with Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a United Nations spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday. The Syrian government last week said it was willing to send...
US News and World Report
NATO-Russia Communication Lines Remain Open - Russian Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Channels of telephone communication between Russia and NATO remain open but normal diplomatic relations between the two sides are out of the question, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday. Relations between Moscow and the U.S.-led Atlantic alliance are at post-Cold War lows following Russia's...
US News and World Report
U.S., Papua New Guinea Negotiate Defense Agreement
(Reuters) - The United States and Papua New Guinea have made "substantial progress" on the text of a defense cooperation agreement that lays the groundwork for closer military ties between the two nations, the U.S. Department of State said on Saturday. The negotiations come amid mounting concern over China's intentions...
Comments / 0