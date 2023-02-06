ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
TheDailyBeast

New York City Student Loses His Little Nieces to Earthquake in Syria

Hussein Akoush, a 28-year-old college student in New York City, was sent into a “panic” when a friend in Syria texted him on Monday and told him that an earthquake had caused “massive destruction” to his hometown of Al-Atarib in northwestern Aleppo.“I saw the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8. At this point, I realized it was huge,” Akoush, who grew up in Syria and moved to Turkey in 2016, told The Daily Beast. Immediately, he said, “I had to check in on my family in Syria. So I sent messages to all my sisters and my brother, but none...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Moment child and parents pulled alive from rubble after Syria earthquake

A family have been pulled alive from underneath the rubble after Syria and Turkey were struck by two powerful earthquakes.This video, shared by The White Helmets, shows the moment a couple and their child were saved by the first responders.The rescue took place in Sarmada, north of Idlib.At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit the region on Monday, 6 February.The first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White Helmets search rubble for survivors of Turkey earthquakeMoment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Outsider.com

Newborn Baby Rescued From Collapsed Building Following Massive Earthquake

Rescuers have saved a newborn from beneath the destruction of a building in Syria that was destroyed by a deadly earthquake on Monday. Moments after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area, the newborn’s mother went into labor and gave birth to the baby girl. Sadly, she didn’t survive the earthquake. In addition, the child’s father, four siblings, and an aunt were also killed in the earthquakes that have now claimed over 10,000 lives.
Centre Daily

‘Like the apocalypse’: Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

A powerful earthquake and numerous large aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 6. Videos showed the devastating scenes where thousands have been killed or injured. The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Nurdağı, Turkey, in the middle of the night on Feb. 6,...
The Independent

Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies

A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
New York Post

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions

The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
The Weather Channel

Photos: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Syria, Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing more than 5,000. A second powerful earthquake struck the region less than 12 hours later. Photos show the devastation after the quakes struck. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down

Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...

