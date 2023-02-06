Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. More than 1,300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria with thousands more injured after the early morning earthquake struck.Feb. 6, 2023.
New York City Student Loses His Little Nieces to Earthquake in Syria
Hussein Akoush, a 28-year-old college student in New York City, was sent into a “panic” when a friend in Syria texted him on Monday and told him that an earthquake had caused “massive destruction” to his hometown of Al-Atarib in northwestern Aleppo.“I saw the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8. At this point, I realized it was huge,” Akoush, who grew up in Syria and moved to Turkey in 2016, told The Daily Beast. Immediately, he said, “I had to check in on my family in Syria. So I sent messages to all my sisters and my brother, but none...
Moment child and parents pulled alive from rubble after Syria earthquake
A family have been pulled alive from underneath the rubble after Syria and Turkey were struck by two powerful earthquakes.This video, shared by The White Helmets, shows the moment a couple and their child were saved by the first responders.The rescue took place in Sarmada, north of Idlib.At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit the region on Monday, 6 February.The first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White Helmets search rubble for survivors of Turkey earthquakeMoment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 12,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 12,000 lives.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Meteorologist explains why Turkey earthquake will be in the record books
More than 1,300 people are dead after an earthquake hit southern Turkey. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis explains why the region is susceptible to earthquakes and why this one is so consequential.
Newborn Baby Rescued From Collapsed Building Following Massive Earthquake
Rescuers have saved a newborn from beneath the destruction of a building in Syria that was destroyed by a deadly earthquake on Monday. Moments after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area, the newborn’s mother went into labor and gave birth to the baby girl. Sadly, she didn’t survive the earthquake. In addition, the child’s father, four siblings, and an aunt were also killed in the earthquakes that have now claimed over 10,000 lives.
Centre Daily
‘Like the apocalypse’: Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
A powerful earthquake and numerous large aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 6. Videos showed the devastating scenes where thousands have been killed or injured. The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Nurdağı, Turkey, in the middle of the night on Feb. 6,...
Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies
A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
Huge Turkish earthquake was felt as far away as GREENLAND
Shaking was detected some 3,400 miles away on the east coast of Greenland around eight minutes after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 4.17am this morning.
Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions
The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
The Weather Channel
Photos: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Syria, Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing more than 5,000. A second powerful earthquake struck the region less than 12 hours later. Photos show the devastation after the quakes struck. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
A visual guide to the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria
Video and maps of the impact of the huge earthquake and aftershocks that have killed thousands
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
Multiple earthquakes rock Turkey, Syria, killing more than 3,800 people
What areas of Turkey, elsewhere were affected by the earthquake? More than 3,800 people were killed by the earthquake.
