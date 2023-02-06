Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
Cornell Daily Sun
Psychedelics May Alleviate Mental Illness, New Cornell Study Finds
The Kwan Lab, a systems neuroscience lab in the Meinig School of Biomedical Engineering, published a study in May 2021 that psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms,” can lead to fairly long-lasting structural changes in the frontal cortex of the brain. The effects of psilocybin on neuronal structure has led researchers to believe that these drugs have the potential to act as treatments for mental illnesses, such as depression.
thecoinrise.com
Spanish Rehab Offers Therapy Aimed at Crypto Addiction
THE BALANCE wellness center in Mallorca, Spain, a treatment center for individuals struggling with addiction, has added crypto trading addiction to its services. According to a news report from the BBC, a testimony from a crypto investor revealed that the treatment includes therapy, massages, yoga, and bike rides. In addition, treatment costs could rise up to $75,000 and above.
Treatment For Postpartum Depression Reaches Crucial Turning Point With First-Ever Pill
According to the National Institute for Health (NIH), roughly one in seven people who give birth will develop postpartum depression, or PPD. While many more women than this develop what is called "baby blues" due to shifting hormones and stress, they recover fairly quickly. PPD, however, is generally much more severe and can last considerably longer, significantly impacting the birthing person's ability to function normally. To add to the complexity of the issue, there is a great deal of stigma surrounding postpartum depression, as new mothers are often expected to be overjoyed and head-over-heels-in-love with their new infants. In reality, however, people dealing with PPD not only experience frightening symptoms that affect themselves, but also have trouble bonding with their new babies.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Opinion: The Connection Between Narcissistic Behavior And Mental Health Conditions
Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a complex mental health condition characterized by grandiosity, a sense of entitlement, and a lack of empathy. While NPD is a distinct diagnosis, individuals with this condition often experience other mental health conditions. This blog post will explore the connection between narcissistic behavior and other mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety.
wdfxfox34.com
How Long Is Rehab for Drug Addiction?
Originally Posted On: https://recoveryteam.org/how-long-is-rehab-for-drug-addiction/. Drug addiction affects millions of people every year in the United States. Approximately 21 million US residents suffer from addiction, and only 10% get treatment. Therefore, people who are addicted and want help may be concerned about the average duration of rehab treatment programs. They may...
verywellmind.com
The Relationship Between ADHD And Addiction
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by difficulty with attention, executive functioning, hyperactivity, and difficulty with impulse control. People with ADHD are at higher risk than those who do not have ADHD for developing substance use disorders and addiction. In this article, we explore the connection between ADHD...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Schizophrenia and Anxiety?
Schizophrenia and anxiety may seem like separate experiences, but a feeling of intense, heightened anxiousness prior to psychosis can be a prominent feature of schizophrenia. Anxiety is part of the human experience: it’s your response to an anticipated threat. Anxiety, however, isn’t intended to stick with you forever. And if it does, it can indicate more may be going on.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Healthline
How to Manage Depression as a Teacher
Teachers are often more than just educators — they’re caregivers, a role that can come with stress and burnout, and may contribute to challenges like teacher depression. When you hear the word “depression,” there’s a good chance it’s in reference to major depressive disorder, a mental health diagnosis defined by persistent periods of low mood and a loss of interest in almost all activities.
physiciansweekly.com
Escitalopram Vs. MBSR for the Treatment of Adult Anxiety Disorders
The following is a summary of “Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction vs. Escitalopram for the Treatment of Adults With Anxiety Disorders,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Hoge, et al. Common, extremely upsetting, and negatively affecting illnesses include anxiety disorders. There were efficient therapies available, yet many...
Healthline
Your Guide to Psychotherapy for Drug Addiction and Substance Misuse
Many types of psychotherapy have been shown to help people overcome addiction and make lasting changes in their behavior. Substance use disorder — whether it involves alcohol, drugs, or both — can affect people from any walk of life. In the United States alone, more than 20 million people ages 12 and older dealt with substance use disorders in 2019 — with 8.3 million of these people dealing with illegal drug use disorders (not including alcohol).
psychreg.org
Myths About Mental Health
Mental health is a broad and complex topic and it can be difficult to separate fact from fiction. Unfortunately, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about it, which can lead to misunderstanding and even stigma. In this article, we’ll go over some of the common myths and debunk them. We’ll also discuss how to recognise issues and the importance of seeking help.
Opinion: How To Overcome Anxiety Through Mindfulness and Meditation
Anxiety can be debilitating, affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. It can take many forms, from generalized worry to specific phobias, and can cause intense fear, worry, and unease. Fortunately, mindfulness and meditation are two practices that have been shown to help reduce anxiety and promote a sense of calm and well-being.
The difference between relapsing and "lapsing," according to addiction experts
Many recovering drug addicts (myself included) have a recurring nightmare: You wake up one morning and suddenly all of the work you have put into staying sober is gone. Maybe you're returning to prescription medications; perhaps it is fentanyl, or an addiction as ancient as alcoholism. Regardless, the underlying fear expressed in that bad dream is that one day a person who has remained sober will again start abusing drugs. If that happens, does that mean you should give up hope about remaining in recovery?
psychologytoday.com
Using Infant Massage to Alleviate Postpartum Depression
Postpartum depression is a serious condition that affects one out of seven women. The practice of infant massage may help alleviate postpartum depression, especially with mothers of preterm babies. Infant massages help parents learn their baby's cues and promote attachment. Having a baby can be one of the most exhilarating...
KevinMD.com
A doctor’s journey: Navigating chronic disease and empowerment through life coaching
On January 2020, I got the dreaded call: You have Type 1 diabetes. The rest is a blur. I went into a global pandemic, one of the highest risk categories, a red lab value that stared at me “HgbA1c > 15.”. As a family physician, I was supposed to...
bitcoinist.com
Oxford PhD Student Jailed For Defrauding Investors Of $2.6 Million In Crypto
Cryptocurrency crimes are becoming prevalent and law enforcement agencies are on their toes to crack down on bad players and bring them to book. The British Royal Court recently sentenced a Ph.D. student of Oxford to four and half years in prison for a 2 million euro crypto scam on January 27.
