Raab ‘at top end of robustness scales’ says ex-Cabinet colleague Buckland

By David Hughes
 3 days ago

Dominic Raab is known for his “robustness”, a former Cabinet minister said, as he admitted to a policy row with the Deputy Prime Minister .

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, is being investigated over bullying allegations with dozens of officials thought to be involved in eight formal complaints.

Ex-justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland said Mr Raab was “at the top end of the robustness scale”.

Sir Robert acknowledged that he had “a disagreement” with Mr Raab over a Daily Telegraph article he wrote criticising his plans for a British Bill of Rights, but they have “moved on now”.

The Times reported that Mr Raab tried to get Sir Robert sacked from the role he held as Welsh secretary at the time of the row in the summer of 2022.

The newspaper reported that Sir Robert told Rishi Sunak about the “intimidating” and “unacceptable” behaviour – something denied by the now-Prime Minister’s allies.

Downing Street has repeatedly stressed that Mr Sunak was not aware of any formal complaints about Mr Raab’s behaviour when he appointed him as Deputy Prime Minister in October 2022, although No 10 has refused to say whether he knew of any informal concerns.

When asked whether it was true that Mr Raab issued the threat over the Bill of Rights article, the Tory MP told LBC: “I don’t want to rake back through the coals of what happened last summer.

“Dominic and I have a disagreement about his Bill of Rights, clearly he wasn’t going to agree with the article that I did write in the Telegraph.

“I was talking about the Government to come – that is, the Government post-Boris Johnson – and felt that it was entirely appropriate to do that.

“There are robust disagreements in politics. I’m old enough and ugly enough to hold my own corner, and Dominic is known for his robustness as well. There was a disagreement, but we’ve moved on.”

Asked about Mr Raab’s approach, Sir Robert said he was “at the top end of the robustness scale, I don’t think anybody would deny that”.

Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was appointed by Mr Sunak to investigate the claims against Mr Raab once it was clear that formal complaints about his conduct had been made.

Mr Sunak has faced calls from unions, opposition MPs and even former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry to suspend Mr Raab while the investigation is carried out.

Mr Raab has denied the bullying allegations.

Related
The Independent

Sajid Javid says patients should be charged for GP and A&E visits

Patients should be charged for GP appointments and A&E visits, Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”. The former health secretary said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.In an op-ed for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, noting that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, Downing Street told the newspaper.During his campaign for the Tory leadership, Rishi...
The Independent

SNP urges PM to apologise over ‘damage’ of Liz Truss’s premiership

The SNP’s Westminster leader has called on the Prime Minister to apologise for Liz Truss on behalf of the Conservative Party, given she “wouldn’t apologise for the damage that she has caused”.Stephen Flynn turned his fire on the former occupant of Number 10 during Prime Minister’s Questions, asking Rishi Sunak whether he regrets Liz Truss’s time in office.Mr Sunak acknowledged “mistakes had been made”, but added his Government had a “clear plan to halve inflation and grow the economy”.Speaking in the Commons, Mr Flynn said “it will be an honour for all of us to listen to President Zelensky this...
The Independent

One in three Conservative voters view Tories as ‘party of sleaze’

More than one-third of Conservative voters view the Tories as “the party of sleaze”, new polling for The Independent has found, as Rishi Sunak struggles to draw a line under the scandal-laden era of Boris Johnson.The Savanta ComRes survey found that 45 per cent of voters view the Tories as the party sleaze – including 37 per cent of those who voted Conservative at the 2019 election.Only 1 in 10 voters (11 per cent) view Mr Sunak’s party as “moral”. In comparison, 38 per cent say Labour is the party of “morals” and only 14 per cent view the opposition...
The Independent

Sanction parties refusing to powershare, urges ex-Northern Ireland secretary

A former Northern Ireland secretary has warned that the rules around powersharing in Northern Ireland need to change if the devolution settlement is to survive.Lord Hain, who helped negotiate the arrangement in 2007, suggested that sanctions should be imposed on any political party that refuses to powershare and therefore collapses the Northern Irish government.His comments came as the DUP’s refusal to form an executive, due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, has stretched on for more than a year.Lord Hain suggested, in an amendment to the Northern Ireland Budget Bill, new rules around executive formation in Northern Ireland, which would mean...
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says

Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
The Independent

Brexit was a ‘colossal mistake’, former PM Sir John Major tells committee

Britain made a “colossal mistake” when it left the European Union, former prime minister Sir John Major has told a Westminster committee.Sir John said while he is not a “significant Europhile”, he believes the UK was stronger in the EU.The ex-PM was appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, which is investigating the effectiveness of the institutions of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry asked if it was an advantage for the UK to be in the EU during the early days of the peace process in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.Sir John, who campaigned to...
The Independent

SNP critics of gender recognition law should not have to leave party – Sturgeon

Critics of Holyrood’s gender recognition legislation within the SNP should not have to leave the party, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Scotland’s First Minister said disagreements over the issue are “internal party democracy”.Ms Sturgeon also confirmed she still intends to challenge the UK Government’s use of Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law.At the weekend, Scotland’s Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said rebels should “question” if they want to stay in the party at the next election.📺 Watch live: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon holds a press conference. https://t.co/huuFhyfVSN— Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 6, 2023Ms Sturgeon spoke to journalists at...
The Independent

Rapist Isla Bryson not truly transgender, suggests Sturgeon

Accusations that Isla Bryson is not truly transgender are “almost certainly the case”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister was pressed on whether she thinks Bryson – who was convicted of raping two women while she was a man called Adam Graham – is a woman.Bryson was initially taken to Cornton Vale prison near Stirling – Scotland’s only all-female jail – after being convicted, before being moved to the male estate following public outcry.Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross used First Minister’s Questions on Thursday to try and corner Ms Sturgeon on her belief in self-ID – the process by which...
The Independent

Liz Truss condemned for comeback ‘fantasy’ as 4,000-word defence of leadership sparks Tory backlash

Liz Truss and her allies were accused of living in a “fantasy” as her defence of her disastrous six-week reign at No 10 sparked a furious backlash from senior Tories.The former prime minister was accused of “sour grapes” after she offered no apology for the economic turmoil of the autumn in a 4,000-word article that blamed the disruption on the left-wing “economic establishment” and resistance to tax cuts from within her own party.Supporters of the current prime minister accused Ms Truss of trying to destabilise Rishi Sunak’s government, warning that Ms Truss and her allies were deluded if they...
The Independent

SNP could win more seats than Tories in parliament, poll finds

The Conservatives would fall behind the SNP and only the third largest party in parliament, if new polling was replicated at a general election.The latest modelling from a voting intention survey puts the Tories only 45 seats – plummeting from the 365 seats won in 2019 – while the SNP would have 50.Pollsters Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus also found Labour would triumph with 509 seats at Westminster, giving Sir Keir Starmer a majority of more than 180.The dire results for Rishi Sunak’s party would leave new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn as the leader of the opposition to...
The Independent

Watch live: Zelensky and Macron travel together to Brussels for EU summit

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron travel together to Brussels to take part in an EU summit.The Ukrainian president and his French counterpart are jetting off from Paris to the Belgian capital on Thursday, 9 February.This feed shows the scene on a Paris runway as the pair prepare to depart on their journey.The Elysee Palace announced their trip after Zelensky embarked on his surprise trip to Europe. The summit is expected to discusss migration, the economy and, the ongoing war in Ukraine.As part of his trip, he made his first visit to the UK since the beginning of...
BBC

Grant Shapps: Liz Truss's tax cuts were clearly the wrong approach

Liz Truss's radical tax-cutting plan was "clearly" not the right approach, according to Grant Shapps, who briefly served in her short-lived government. In a return to the political fray, Ms Truss wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that her economic agenda was never given a "realistic chance". Business Secretary Mr Shapps...
The Independent

Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd

Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
