Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wins Grammy, though we can’t be sure

Have you ever been to Valaha?

The soundtrack for Dawn of Ragnarök, a DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, won a Grammy. Ubisoft

What a joy it is whenever video games are brought up on the grand stages of show business – for the spectators, at least. The 65th Grammy Awards were broadcast a few hours ago and for the first time ever contained a separate category for the best video game soundtrack.

The nominees in said category were Austin Wintory for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Stephanie Economou for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, Bear McCreary for Call of Duty : Vanguard, Richard Jacques for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Christopher Tin for Old World.

We wouldn’t blame you if you watched the show and didn’t actually figure out who won the award immediately, however.

Comedian Randy Rainbow, who was present to do the pre-show, also did the letter opening for the video game soundtrack category, announcing the winner as “Assassin’s Screed: Valaha” or something of the sort – his panicked face as he read the title really says it all.

To be fair, out of the nominated games Valhalla’s title is probably the most difficult to quickly grasp for any non-gamer: Everyone knows Call of Duty and Marvel, Old World is short, and Aliens is another franchise that’s very well-known in Hollywood.

Still, if you’re getting paid the big bucks for reading out a video game title on stage, it might be worth it to actually check beforehand how all of those are pronounced.

Dawn of Ragnarök is a large-scale expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released in March 2022, which added a variety of new abilities, enemies, and locations to explore. Stephanie Economou is mostly known for her movie and TV compositions, but previously also scored another one of Valhalla’s DLCs, The Siege of Paris.