ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Trump says China respects him ‘too much’ to fly spy balloons during his presidency

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNWDn_0kdkefPb00

Donald Trump said China had “too much respect” for him to fly spy balloons into US airspace, in a push back against the Pentagon ’s claims that such incidents happened at least thrice during his presidency .

Writing on Truth Social, the former president called the claims “fake information” while slamming the Joe Biden administration as a “disgrace”.

China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION!” Mr Trump posted on his social media platform.

He compared the incident to the US military’s evacuation from Afghanistan last year and said: “The Chinese balloon situation is a disgrace, just like the Afghanistan horror show, and everything else surrounding the grossly incompetent Biden administration.”

“They are only good at cheating in elections, and disinformation,” he added, referring to his unsubstantiated claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement released by the Pentagon on Saturday, a senior administration official said Chinese balloons had entered US airspace on three different occasions during the Trump administration, though briefly.

The official said balloon transits during his tenure only became known after Mr Trump left office.

Expanding on those comments on Monday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration was able to retroactively identify the presence of Chinese balloons in US airspace during Trump’s term after the US “[enhanced] our surveillance of our territorial airspace.”

“We enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect,” he added.

“We were able to go back and look at the historical patterns” and uncover “multiple instances” during the Trump administration in which Chinese surveillance balloons traversed American airspace and territory,” Mr Sullivan said, speaking at an event hosted by the US Global Leadership Coalition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJEm4_0kdkefPb00

Washington’s missile struck down the suspected spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, leading to a diplomatic row and a further strain in ties between China and the US.

President Biden said he “ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible”, a week after the balloon first entered US airspace near Alaska.

He added that military leaders chose to wait until the balloon was above water as it was “the safest place to do it”.

“They successfully took it down and I want to complement our aviators who did it,” Mr Biden said after getting off Air Force One on his way to Camp David.

US Navy divers are working to recover the wreckage of the balloon , including its payload, in what could provide answers to China’s alleged spying capabilities.

China has denied it was a spy airship, claiming it to be a weather ship that was blown astray.

In a statement, the Chinese government issued “strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US’s use of force to attack civilian unmanned aircraft”.

Stepping up the country’s condemnation of the US on Monday, Chinese vice-minister of foreign affairs Xie Feng accused Washington of “indiscriminate use of military force” against a “civilian unmanned airship”.

“What the US has done has dealt a serious blow and damaged the efforts and advances in stabilising China-US relations since the Bali meeting,” he added, referring to Mr Biden’s summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping in November last year on the backdrop of the G20 summit.

The minister lodged a formal protest with the US embassy in Beijing.

The discovery of the suspected spy balloon also led to Washington calling off US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s weekend trip to China.

Comments / 1

Related
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: White House visitor logs uncovered in Jan 6 probe as Trump dismisses DeSantis

Donald Trump has issued a warning to Ron DeSantis if the Florida Governor decides to run against him in the 2024 presidential race.Speaking on conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” on Monday, Mr Trump said he had heard Mr DeSantis “might want to run” against him.“We’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said, without divulging what exactly he meant.The former president also continued to sound off on his Truth Social platform on Monday about the parallel investigations into the discovery of a large trove classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home and the discovery of a small number of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
archpaper.com

Donald Trump plans to build a Mediterranean-style guardhouse at Mar-a-Lago

Classified documents may have found their way inside Mar-a-Lago, but a proposed new guardhouse at former President Donald Trump’s historic resort is meant to keep prying eyes and dangerous individuals at bay. On January 18 the Palm Beach Landmarks Preservation Commission reviewed a proposal for a single-story, 232-square-foot security...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump claims ‘millions and millions’ followed his SOTU commentary after sharing 48 posts in 73 minutes

Mr Trump posted an astonishing 48 Truth Social posts over the course of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address.The speech lasted about one hour and 13 minutes, meaning Mr Trump shared a post every 90 seconds on average.The former president boasted about his commentary performance on Wednesday morning, claiming “millions and millions” of people tuned in to hear what he had to say.“Big night for ‘TRUTH’ last night. Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech…Like I mean Millions and Millions of people, and TRUTH handled the Traffic well,” he...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections appeared on and off in the press in the fall. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News at the time.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy