Man charged £666.50 for a veggie burger still waiting on refund

By Ellie Muir
 2 days ago

A fast food customer who mistakenly paid £666.50 for a veggie burger and chips has pleaded with his bank to get his money back.

Toby Wilson, 35, from Manchester, unknowingly spent hundreds of pounds on the veggie burger and chips, which cost £6.50, at food truck Efe’s Kebab Kitchen after a night out in York in December.

The HR manager did not notice the additional two sixes added to his bill until he checked his account balance days later to find it had dropped “significantly”, reports Metro.co.uk .

When Wilson contacted business owner Ahmed Abdullah about his expensive transaction, he was told to seek a refund through his bank.

Wilson believed no fraudulent activity has taken place, but said the initially “funny” ordeal has caused him weeks of “stress”.

He said: “I have a mortgage and bills to pay. It is just very worrying. The point is the money is mine, and it’s a significant amount.”

More than a month later, Toby will receive his money back after the event.

Business owner Ahmed Abdullah told The York Press that he has now agreed to repay Toby back the £666.50 he mistakenly overspent for his veggie burger and chips meal after confirming that the money had reached his account.

Speaking about his decision, the vendor said: “I called the card reader company. The payment has been made to my account. They say the customer needs to send me his details, or he can come with his bank card to the business.”

Wilson said that he found it “very frustrating” that his bank could not quickly fix the error.

“Admittedly, at the start, it was a bit of a funny story. I thought it would be quickly sorted out and the banks would go, ‘Yep, it’s an error,’” he said.

“But the bank is very slow at doing things. They said, ‘have you got a receipt?’ The human aspect of it is I don’t. No one has a receipt for things like that.”

“I have a mortgage and bills to pay. It is just very worrying. The point is the money is mine, and it’s a significant amount.”

Mr Abdullah said on Friday (3 February) he was speaking to his card machine company to see if they could provide proof £666.50 of Toby’s money had gone into his account, reports MailOnline .

He told the publication: “I’m talking to them to prove that the money is in my account or not. If they prove it, or if they don’t prove it, I’m going to tell him.”

The manager of Efe’s Kebab Kitchen has reportedly apologised for the error.

The Independent

The Independent

