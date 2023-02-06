Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins Grammy for ‘Divine Tides’

Indian music composer Ricky Kej has won his third Grammy award for his 2021 music album Divine Tides.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of British rock band The Police, who collaborated with him on the album.

On Sunday (5 February), Kej and Copeland won an award in the Best Immersive Audio Album category, beating other nominees such as Jaycen Joshua, Mike Piacentini, Jim Anderson and Morten Lindberg.

The two won a Grammy in the Best New Age Album category for the same album last year.

Other notable prizewinners included Bonnie Raitt, whose track “Just Like That” won Song of the Year and Harry Styles, who won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House.

BeyonceÌ was nominated in nine different categories this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

She won four of these awards including Best R&B song for “Cuff It”, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”, Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”) and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

Lizzo accepted the award for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time”, while “Unholy” collaborators Sam Smith and Kim Petras shared the prize for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Taylor Swift’s self-directed “All Too Well: The Short Film” earned the honour of Best Music Video at the ceremony.

Highlights from the biggest night in music included Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew Takeoff , who was killed last year, Dave Chappelle winning Best Comedy Album for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer , despite being heavily criticised for “transphobic” jokes and Viola Davis officially achieving EGOT status .