ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins Grammy for ‘Divine Tides’

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHIjB_0kdkeFep00

Indian music composer Ricky Kej has won his third Grammy award for his 2021 music album Divine Tides.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of British rock band The Police, who collaborated with him on the album.

On Sunday (5 February), Kej and Copeland won an award in the Best Immersive Audio Album category, beating other nominees such as Jaycen Joshua, Mike Piacentini, Jim Anderson and Morten Lindberg.

The two won a Grammy in the Best New Age Album category for the same album last year.

Other notable prizewinners included Bonnie Raitt, whose track “Just Like That” won Song of the Year and Harry Styles, who won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House.

BeyonceÌ was nominated in nine different categories this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

She won four of these awards including Best R&B song for “Cuff It”, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”, Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”) and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

Lizzo accepted the award for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time”, while “Unholy” collaborators Sam Smith and Kim Petras shared the prize for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009FKj_0kdkeFep00

Taylor Swift’s self-directed “All Too Well: The Short Film” earned the honour of Best Music Video at the ceremony.

Highlights from the biggest night in music included Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew Takeoff , who was killed last year, Dave Chappelle winning Best Comedy Album for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer , despite being heavily criticised for “transphobic” jokes and Viola Davis officially achieving EGOT status .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'

As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
The Independent

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know

A night in music brimming with shocking upsets, historic wins, tributes for artists like the late rapper Takeoff and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the 65th Grammys were back in full swing Sunday. Once again, Beyoncé was in the running for the top honor.Once again, the show ended with someone else winning album of the year.This year was widely seen as a chance for the Grammys to honor the superstar with a marquee award, especially on a night where she could have ( and did ) become its most decorated artist.Instead, Harry Styles won, and a line from his acceptance speech...
The Independent

Beyoncé becomes most decorated artist in Grammys history after breaking Georg Solti record

Beyoncé has broken a Grammys record set by late conductor Georg Solti by becoming the most decorated artist in the awards show’s history. The US star was nominated in nine different categories for the 2023 ceremony, including top prizes Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.She scooped early wins ahead of the main ceremony for Best R&B song (for “Cuff It”), Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”, and later for Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”).After a fourth win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, she surpassed Solti, who previously held...
RadarOnline

Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'

Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance for “Broken Horses” at 2023 Grammys

Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance with the song “Broken Horses.” She beat out fellow nominees Beck (“Old Man”), the Black Keys (“Wild Child”), Bryan Adams (“So Happy It Hurts”), Idles (“Crawl!”), Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), and Turnstile (“Holiday”). Carlile also won Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
XXL Mag

Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards

Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
People

Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'

Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for "Just Like That" at Sunday's Grammy Awards Bonnie Raitt took home the prestigious song of the year prize at the 2023 Grammy Awards. First Lady Jill Biden presented the award to a flabbergasted Raitt for "Just Like That," which the singer said was inspired by her friend and fellow musician John Prine, who died following a battle with coronavirus in 2020. "Oh my God," she said as she began her acceptance speech, her shock palpable. "I'm so surprised. I don't know...
ETOnline.com

Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute. However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.
Bustle

Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed

Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Variety

Madonna to Present at Grammy Awards, Plus Who Else Is Attending and Skipping Music’s Biggest Night

At a time when nothing feels normal anymore, the first “normal” Grammy Week in three years is shaping up to be even more action-packed than the pre-Covid years. Starting Wednesday, nearly every day and night is jam-packed with parties, showcases, brunches, lunches and happy hours like it was 2019 all over again. Amid all the hubbub, we’re still awaiting the full lineup of performers for the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, which the Grammys have been announcing unusually late in the game this year — and literally during a game, as was the case when Harry Styles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are LIVE, but most of the country music category winners have already been announced. Willie Nelson’s “Live Forever” took home the win for Best Country Solo Performance, nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zach Bryan, who secured his first career nomination with “Something In The Orange.” Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” besting Luke Combs and Miranda […] The post Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win

The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
POPSUGAR

Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, and More Perform Special Grammys In Memoriam Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards took time to honor some of the iconic stars we've lost in the last year on Sunday night. Kacey Musgraves opened the show's in memoriam tribute with Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter" to honor the country music legend, who died on Oct. 4, 2022. Quavo — with help from Maverick City Music — then performed his emotional ode "Without You" to honor Takeoff, his nephew and fellow Migos member who died on Nov. 1, 2022. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt closed out the touching performance by singing Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird" to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30, 2022.
24/7 Wall St.

Best-Selling Musicians Who Have Never Won a Grammy

After two years of Covid-related disruptions, the 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards are the most prestigious in the music industry and recognize achievements of performers, songwriters and composers, production personnel, and others in the recorded music field. Grammy recognition and commercial success […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Critics think Taylor Swift looked confused when Trevor Noah asked her fans to lower the price of eggs

Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy