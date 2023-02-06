Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Shreveport Nature Park to Hold 18th Annual Owl Night
If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with an owl, this is your chance to do so. The Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park is presenting their 18th Annual Owl Night this Saturday, February 11th. Rusty Scarborough with Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park recently visited KEEL...
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
KSLA
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
KSLA
Bossier City Council to vote on potential road survey, changes
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Council meeting is set to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and one of the main topics is a possible roundabout. Changes may be coming at Wemple and Old Brownlee Road. The council will review a contract with Coyle Engineering, a survey and design company. If approved, they will survey the area and determine if a roundabout is needed.
Justin Moore Really Excited About Return To Shreveport Saturday
Shreveport country music lovers are in for a real treat this Saturday night at Justin Moore returns to Shreveport's Municipal Auditorium. Tickets for the show are available at ticketmaster.com. Moore is actually no stranger to the Shreveport area having played here several times in the past, but fans of his...
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Shreveport Crawfish Prices Dropping Ahead of Mardi Gras
Crawfish have been available for a couple of weeks now, but demand has been low because the early crawfish were really small, and the prices were really high. In fact, a pound of those small crawfish could set you back up to $10 a pound. But crawfish prices have started...
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl
Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
cenlanow.com
Shreveport Mayor calls for change, saying citizens have endured too much violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence. “Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have...
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
CyPhaCon Returns To Lake Charles For 2023
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.
Helpful Tips & Rules for Saturday’s Centaur Parade in Shreveport
If you're heading out to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade in Shreveport, LA this Saturday, we've got you covered with this year's start time, tips, and rules from the Shreveport Police Department. What's the scoop on this Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport?. The Krewe of Centaur parade...
New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday
North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
wbrz.com
Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
Your Step-by-Step Guide on How to Catch the Most Mardi Gras Beads
If you're heading out to the Krewe of Centaur parade this Saturday in Shreveport, first of all, have fun! Second, we hope you catch your weight in Mardi Gras beads and other trinkets!. How can you catch more Mardi Gras beads than anyone else?. Before we get into the tips...
