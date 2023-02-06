ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Bossier City Council to vote on potential road survey, changes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Council meeting is set to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and one of the main topics is a possible roundabout. Changes may be coming at Wemple and Old Brownlee Road. The council will review a contract with Coyle Engineering, a survey and design company. If approved, they will survey the area and determine if a roundabout is needed.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl

Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

CyPhaCon Returns To Lake Charles For 2023

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
96.5 KVKI

New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday

North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy