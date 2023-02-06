Read full article on original website
Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals
Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
BBC
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
NHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action to allow for pay negotiations
Health minister Maria Caulfield has called for nurses to suspend their strikes to allow for pay negotiations.She said they are “very keen” to discuss next year’s pay award, an evidence deadline for which the government missed last week.Ms Caulfield urged nurses to follow suit from what has happened in Scotland where discussions around pay for 23/24 are taking place.“If they’ve suspended strikes in Scotland .... could they suspend them in England so we could get round the table,” she said.She told Sky News that it has been a “disappointment” that this has not happened.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak claims he 'would love' to give nurses 'massive pay rise'Hotel collapses after 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundredsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
BBC
NHS chief: Strikes making hospital bosses restless
Continuing industrial action is making hospital bosses "increasingly restless" and they want the government to find a solution, an NHS chief has said. NHS Confederation leader Matthew Taylor says it will be difficult to clear backlogs and improve emergency care unless strikes come to an end. Next week, NHS England...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Return train tickets expected to be scrapped in UK rail shake-up
The often discounted rate is to be replaced with two singles costing the same as the present return fare
BBC
NHS strike: Re-open pay talks, hospital bosses plead
Hospital bosses have urged ministers to re-open pay talks with staff as the NHS in England prepares its biggest-ever round of NHS strikes this week. NHS Providers chief Sir Julian Hartley said health bosses wanted to see fresh negotiations given walkouts have been suspended in Scotland and Wales following new pay offers.
Fire Brigades Union warns of strikes without pay talks progress
Strikes by firefighters will be announced unless there is no progress in last-minute talks over pay on Wednesday, a union has warned.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) called for a “significant shift” from employers following a huge vote for industrial action over a 5% pay offer.The union said it hopes to resolve the dispute without a strike, and is giving employers chance to come forward with an improved offer.If the talks fail, strike dates are expected to be announced on Thursday.Industrial action is not inevitable if the employers genuinely engage with the FBU about the anger among firefighters about poverty pay...
BBC
Wales strikes: Teachers made improved pay offer
Teachers and school heads have been made an improved pay offer by the Welsh government, following talks with education unions. Ministers confirmed they had offered an extra 1.5% pay rise, plus 1.5% as a one-off payment. It is similar to the offer made to health unions last week. The National...
BBC
Strikes to hit flights at seven Scottish airports
Strike action will affect more than half of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd's (Hial) sites later this month. Members of the Unite union, which include security staff, ground crew and baggage handlers, are in dispute with their employers over pay. Hial said Dundee Airport would be closed to flights on...
Sajid Javid says patients should be charged for GP and A&E visits
Patients should be charged for GP appointments and A&E visits, Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”. The former health secretary said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.In an op-ed for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, noting that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, Downing Street told the newspaper.During his campaign for the Tory leadership, Rishi...
Ambulance workers to walk out on February 10
Thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England will strike on February 10 in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, Unison has announced.The walkout involves ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West.Strikes will now be happening across the NHS every day next week apart from Wednesday.Unison urged the Government to stop “pretending the strikes will simply go away” and act decisively to end the dispute by improving pay.The union warned that unless the Government has a “major rethink” over NHS pay, and gets involved in “actual talks” with unions, it will announce...
BBC
Strike action: Heads advised only to close schools as last resort
Principals have been told they should only close schools to pupils as a last resort when many teachers strike in Northern Ireland. The guidance came in a letter to school heads from the education management bodies. It also advises heads to organise remote learning for pupils if their school has...
NHS strikes: Patient safety fears could stop nurses joining further coordinated walkouts
Nurses could refuse to carry out any further strikes alongside other health workers because of fears over patient safety, The Independent has learnt.A mass walkout billed as the largest strike in NHS history is due to take place on Monday as tens of thousands of nurses, paramedics and 999 call handlers walk out in a bid to force ministers to the negotiating table.But the coordinated strikes could be a one-off if nurses feel that the decision to take part in direct action compromises patient safety, The Independent has been told.One union source said walkouts are not carried out on a...
SNP urges PM to apologise over ‘damage’ of Liz Truss’s premiership
The SNP’s Westminster leader has called on the Prime Minister to apologise for Liz Truss on behalf of the Conservative Party, given she “wouldn’t apologise for the damage that she has caused”.Stephen Flynn turned his fire on the former occupant of Number 10 during Prime Minister’s Questions, asking Rishi Sunak whether he regrets Liz Truss’s time in office.Mr Sunak acknowledged “mistakes had been made”, but added his Government had a “clear plan to halve inflation and grow the economy”.Speaking in the Commons, Mr Flynn said “it will be an honour for all of us to listen to President Zelensky this...
BBC
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
NHS patients ‘hit hard’ by strikes with 137,000 appointments affected
NHS patients are being “hit hard” by industrial action, a health leader has said, as it emerged 137,000 appointments have been affected by strikes.The service has faced strikes by nurses, ambulance staff and physiotherapists over the past few days in an “incredibly disrupted week”, amid months of ongoing action.Data published by NHS England shows 137,081 appointments have been delayed due to industrial action in less than two months, with more than 49,000 postponed on Monday and Tuesday.Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “There are no winners in this situation: patients are being hit hard, trusts can’t deliver the...
BBC
Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Experts prepare for controlled detonation of WW2 bomb
Bomb disposal experts are preparing to detonate a suspected unexploded World War Two device found in a Norfolk town. The bomb was found on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday. A controlled explosion is due to be carried out later before the device is moved out...
BBC
Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service to help earthquake search and rescue
A group of Hampshire firefighters have arrived in Turkey to help search and rescue efforts following an earthquake. More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed after the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue...
