Indiana State

Comments / 2

Ringo
6d ago

Really ? ! Put it on INDOT ? This should be a 92 county program for state troopers and sheriffs and police departments.

Related
WTHR

Pediatric cancer bill would provide $2 million for research in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers file hundreds of bills every session, but not all make it to the finish line: the governor’s desk. Some bills don’t even get a hearing in the committee where they’re assigned. It’s all up to the lawmaker heading up a committee to decide which bills do. That can be a frustrating part of the legislative process, as one Hoosier mom said she’s finding out.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Lack of competitive politics now hitting city halls

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's political scene is in distinct decline. Our congressional races are no longer competitive in General Elections, whereas in past decades there would be half a dozen or so seat changes between Republicans and Democrats. Since the 2011 reapportionment, not a single congressional incumbent has been upset.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: March-like temperatures arriving

INDIANAPOLIS — We're headed into an unseasonably quiet and mild stretch over the next several days. A dome of high pressure is blocking a wet and stormy system to our south which keeps our skies clear and allows warmer weather to push into central Indiana. Look for plenty of...
ARIZONA STATE
WTHR

Saturday's Operation Basketball Scores - Feb. 11, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:. Ft. Wayne Canterbury 66, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 37. Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 70, Union City 49. W. Lafayette 61, Western Boone 45. W. Noble 53, Columbia City 44. Warren Central 66, Ft. Wayne...
INDIANA STATE
