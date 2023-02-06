ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epsom College headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead inside the school, alongside her husband and seven-year-old daughter.

Police have described the incident as being “isolated” and said they are not seeking a third party in connection to it.

Emma Pattison, 45, was just six months into her post as the Surrey private school’s first-ever female head.

In this podcast, she shares some of the changes her family had gone through for her new job.

“It’s been a really big change for my family,” she said, sharing that they have moved house and bought a dog in the area.

