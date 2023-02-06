ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAV News 3

Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured last week. Officials say it happened February 1st, and they arrested a suspect in the shooting Tuesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says Wednesday’s shooting was the first one within city limits...
JESUP, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case

Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Three people injured, lock down at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been injured at the Smith State Prison in Glennville. According to Tattnall County Sheriff Sapp, two people were airlifted and another person was taken by an ambulance to a hospital. Sheriff Sapp says a fight broke out at around 8 p.m. The prison...
GLENNVILLE, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Parkwood Drive in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department say it happened around 11:45 Sunday night. Officers responded to a home on Jordan Drive where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After conducting...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Bomb threat interrupts day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The courtroom was evacuated during day 13 of the Murdaugh murder trial on Wednesday afternoon. According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel. A court official said a male voice made the anonymous call to the Colleton County Courthouse, saying there was a bomb in the judge’s chambers.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

GBI arrests former Glennville Department of Corrections Warden

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Georgia Department of Corrections Warden. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams has been charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO act), Bribery, False Statements, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams...
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 13 begins Wednesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
SAVANNAH, GA

