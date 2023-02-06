Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
wtoc.com
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured last week. Officials say it happened February 1st, and they arrested a suspect in the shooting Tuesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says Wednesday’s shooting was the first one within city limits...
wtoc.com
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
WSAV-TV
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
wtoc.com
Three people injured, lock down at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been injured at the Smith State Prison in Glennville. According to Tattnall County Sheriff Sapp, two people were airlifted and another person was taken by an ambulance to a hospital. Sheriff Sapp says a fight broke out at around 8 p.m. The prison...
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Parkwood Drive in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department say it happened around 11:45 Sunday night. Officers responded to a home on Jordan Drive where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After conducting...
WJCL
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
wtoc.com
Courtroom evacuated during Murdaugh murder trial following bomb threat
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The courtroom has been evacuated during the Murdaugh murder trial on Wednesday afternoon. According to SLED, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel. Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being charged with the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul...
WJCL
Police identify construction worker hit by car on downtown Savannah sidewalk
Police are sharing new details after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday afternoon in downtown Savannah. It was around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to Broughton Street, near Barnard Street, and found a construction worker, Aguilar Lopez, 30, suffering from serious injuries. SPD say the injuries are not...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian involved in crash on Broughton Street, according to police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was involved in a crash on Broughton Street on Monday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, Broughton Street was closed between Barnard and Whitaker due to a pedestrian-involved crash.
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Savannah, taken to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5 p.m.:The road has reopened. According to witnesses who spoke to WJCL at the scene, the driver hit a car and then drove on to the sidewalk. The driver then accelerated on the sidewalk, running over the barricades. Moments later, a construction worker was struck....
wtoc.com
Bomb threat interrupts day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The courtroom was evacuated during day 13 of the Murdaugh murder trial on Wednesday afternoon. According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel. A court official said a male voice made the anonymous call to the Colleton County Courthouse, saying there was a bomb in the judge’s chambers.
wtoc.com
GBI arrests former Glennville Department of Corrections Warden
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Georgia Department of Corrections Warden. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams has been charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO act), Bribery, False Statements, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams...
wtoc.com
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 13 begins Wednesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
wtoc.com
Statesboro’s police chief shares his thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten during a traffic stop Jan. 7. He died in the hospital three days later from his injuries. 5 officers are now charged with second degree murder and have been fired for their involvement. Statesboro’s police chief posted his thoughts...
wtoc.com
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
Comments / 0