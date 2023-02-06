ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain returns Tuesday, temperatures will rise

By Stephen Cropper
 4 days ago
Winds will pick up through the day Tuesday ushering in another round of wet weather.

You’ll need the umbrella, especially around lunchtime and through the evening. Winds will also gust 20-25 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures will also be on the rise starting out below freezing for the morning commute, ending up in the low 50s late day.

Another round of showers moves in Thursday along with high temperatures near 60.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App for alerts and LIVE radar.

