Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
  • Companies

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere.

The two companies gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

LATIN AMERICA

The four projects to be considered in Latin America include:

  • A new half-ton pick-up, developed by Renault Group and shared with Nissan in Argentina.
  • Collaboration on the Nissan Frontier/Renault Alaskan family, a one-ton pick-up, would continue. Renault Group would produce the pick‑ups in Cordoba (Argentina) for both Renault and Nissan.
  • In Mexico, Nissan would produce a new model for Renault Group, making it the first Renault vehicle to be produced there in 20 years.
  • Nissan and Renault Group would also commercialise two common accessible A‑segment Electric Vehicles, both based on the CMF-AEV (Common Module Family) platform.

INDIA

For India and export, Renault Group and Nissan would collaborate on several new vehicle projects including new SUVs shared by both Renault Group and Nissan, and a New Nissan car derived from the Renault Triber.

Nissan and Renault Group are also considering common A-segment electric vehicles.

EUROPE

The companies are exploring the following initiatives:

  • Renault Group and Mitsubishi Motors would leverage the assets of the Renault Captur and Clio to develop 2 new vehicles with the next-gen ASX and Colt based on the CMF-B platform.
  • Renault Group would launch FlexEVan on the LCV market, as its first Software-Defined Vehicle from 2026 and share it with Nissan in Europe.
  • For their line-ups beyond 2026, Nissan and Renault Group would also explore possible collaborations on the next generation of C-segment Electric Vehicles. To ensure benchmark charging time, Nissan and Renault Group would continue sharing technologies on their European cars, including potential usage of common 800-volt architecture.
  • These initiatives would build on existing commitments including plans for the future Nissan compact Electric Vehicle (B-segment), based on CMF-BEV platform, to be produced at Renault Group’s ElectriCity facility in France from 2026.
  • In Europe, the scope of collaboration would also cover distribution, aftersales and sales financing: Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi said they were working on shared opportunities within the distribution network to support and increase dealer profitability and reduce their respective costs:
  • By increasing the number of shared outlets in key markets.
  • By developing common strategies on Used Car, After Sales and Sales Financing, leveraging the strong presence of Mobilize Financial Services in Europe.
  • Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure: Renault Group and Nissan are considering jointly deploying charging infrastructure in Europe at both Renault Group and Nissan dealerships.
  • Circular Economy: Renault Group and Nissan plan to select common battery recycling partners for their end-of-life batteries and production scraps.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

