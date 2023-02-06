ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep

An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. date and venue held by PBC

World Boxing News understands the date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. are marked on the Nevada State calendar. Wilder will lock horns with Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View blockbuster this spring for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. Talks remain ongoing ahead of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com

Jaime Munguia would knockout Golovkin says Erik Morales

By Sean Jones: Trainer Erik Morales says his fighter Jaime Munguia will not only defeat IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin but also knockout him out when the time comes for the two to mix it up. Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has been pushing for the fight against Golovkin (42-2-1, 37...
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney: I Might Move To 140 Pounds To F--- Up Teofimo Lopez

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all-in on next facing Vasiliy Lomachenko, but he’s already sending preemptive strikes toward another opponent in a new division. Haney and Lomachenko should meet sometime this spring, and if Haney defends his 135-pound titles, he could move up to 140 pounds immediately after.
BoxingNews24.com

Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people

By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
Boxing Scene

Edgar Berlanga Believes His Star Power Warrants A Canelo Alvarez Showdown

Although Edgar Berlanga enjoyed being on the fast track to superstardom, the 168 contender reached an impasse with Bob Arum and Top Rank. As a result, with both sides unable to solve their differences, Top Rank cut him loose, making the 25-year-old one of the most sought out free agents around.
BoxingNews24.com

Jermaine Franklin discusses Joshua resume & performances

By Charles Brun: Jermaine Franklin isn’t entirely impressed with the career moves and some of the performances from the former two-division world champion Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), who will be facing Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London on DAZN, sees it as strange that AJ didn’t fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, despite those being two obvious matches that should have been made by this point in his 10-year professional career.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Akhmadaliev Would Have Absolutely No Problem Fighting Inoue For Undisputed

NEW YORK – If Naoya Inoue defeats Stephen Fulton Jr. for two of boxing’s 122-pound championships, Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s promoter promised that making a full title unification fight won’t be problematic. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing represents Uzbekistan’s Akhmadaliev, who owns the IBF junior featherweight title and the...
Boxing Scene

Jaron Ennis: “Once I Get My Hands On One Of Those Belts - I'll Collect The Rest”

The flashy combinations and unassuming personality has allowed Jaron “Boots” Ennis to burst onto the world stage quick, fast, and in a hurry. For a number of years now, the 25-year-old from the fighting town of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made onlookers turn their heads in amazement. With countless contenders falling at his feet, Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) finds himself somewhat in a position of power. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Ennis solidified himself as one of the rising stars after pitching a shutout against Karen Chukhadzhian. In doing so, the smooth switch-hitter claimed the vacant IBF interim-crown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

