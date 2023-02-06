The flashy combinations and unassuming personality has allowed Jaron “Boots” Ennis to burst onto the world stage quick, fast, and in a hurry. For a number of years now, the 25-year-old from the fighting town of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made onlookers turn their heads in amazement. With countless contenders falling at his feet, Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) finds himself somewhat in a position of power. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Ennis solidified himself as one of the rising stars after pitching a shutout against Karen Chukhadzhian. In doing so, the smooth switch-hitter claimed the vacant IBF interim-crown.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO