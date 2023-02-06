Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Jr. To Face Former UFC Champ Anthony Pettis In Boxing Match On April 1
Roy Jones Jr. still feels that he has some fight left in him. The 54-year-old will meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in an eight-round professional boxing match on April 1 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout will headline a pay-per-view card promoted by UFC welterweight...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. date and venue held by PBC
World Boxing News understands the date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. are marked on the Nevada State calendar. Wilder will lock horns with Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View blockbuster this spring for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. Talks remain ongoing ahead of...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia would knockout Golovkin says Erik Morales
By Sean Jones: Trainer Erik Morales says his fighter Jaime Munguia will not only defeat IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin but also knockout him out when the time comes for the two to mix it up. Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has been pushing for the fight against Golovkin (42-2-1, 37...
The Ring Magazine
Canelo Alvarez talks beer, the Super Bowl, golf and what’s next in boxing
This Sunday, boxing’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez, will be at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out in Super Bowl LVII. Alvarez will also be seen as part of the Michelob Ultra team in the beer brand’s...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I Might Move To 140 Pounds To F--- Up Teofimo Lopez
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all-in on next facing Vasiliy Lomachenko, but he’s already sending preemptive strikes toward another opponent in a new division. Haney and Lomachenko should meet sometime this spring, and if Haney defends his 135-pound titles, he could move up to 140 pounds immediately after.
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people
By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga Believes His Star Power Warrants A Canelo Alvarez Showdown
Although Edgar Berlanga enjoyed being on the fast track to superstardom, the 168 contender reached an impasse with Bob Arum and Top Rank. As a result, with both sides unable to solve their differences, Top Rank cut him loose, making the 25-year-old one of the most sought out free agents around.
Boxing Scene
Landing Joshua Gives Jermaine Franklin Another Chance to 'Shock the World'
Maybe he’s patient. Maybe he’s not. Either way, Jermaine Franklin certainly has been waiting a while. The Saginaw, Mich. native has been a pro for nearly eight full years and has fought 111 rounds across 22 fights, but he’s long been biding his time waiting for a significant opportunity.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin discusses Joshua resume & performances
By Charles Brun: Jermaine Franklin isn’t entirely impressed with the career moves and some of the performances from the former two-division world champion Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), who will be facing Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London on DAZN, sees it as strange that AJ didn’t fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, despite those being two obvious matches that should have been made by this point in his 10-year professional career.
Junkie Drawer: Gervonta Davis to be arraigned Feb. 23; GGG gives up belt
Editor’s note: This new version of Junkie Drawer will be a vehicle to report the news of the day in bite sized portions. Gervonta Davis will be arraigned on Feb. 23 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for allegedly striking the mother of his child in December, ESPN is reporting. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez on April 8th in San Antonio, TX
By Dan Ambrose: Undefeated former WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will battle Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) in a 12 round headliner, competing for the vacant WBO 112-lb title on Saturday, April 8th, in a Matchroom Boxing promoted card on DAZN at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Akhmadaliev Would Have Absolutely No Problem Fighting Inoue For Undisputed
NEW YORK – If Naoya Inoue defeats Stephen Fulton Jr. for two of boxing’s 122-pound championships, Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s promoter promised that making a full title unification fight won’t be problematic. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing represents Uzbekistan’s Akhmadaliev, who owns the IBF junior featherweight title and the...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: “Once I Get My Hands On One Of Those Belts - I'll Collect The Rest”
The flashy combinations and unassuming personality has allowed Jaron “Boots” Ennis to burst onto the world stage quick, fast, and in a hurry. For a number of years now, the 25-year-old from the fighting town of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made onlookers turn their heads in amazement. With countless contenders falling at his feet, Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) finds himself somewhat in a position of power. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Ennis solidified himself as one of the rising stars after pitching a shutout against Karen Chukhadzhian. In doing so, the smooth switch-hitter claimed the vacant IBF interim-crown.
