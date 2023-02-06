ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

mylittlefalls.com

Kathyrn Skilbeck 1951 – 2023

Kathyrn Skilbeck, 72, of West Monroe Street, Little Falls, passed away on February 6, 2023. Kate, or Skipper, Kathi, or AK, as she was known to her many friends and family, was born in Niagara Falls, NY, lived and worked in San Diego for most of her life, then retired to Little Falls to be near her family. She attended LaSalle High School, Niagara Falls, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. After attending Palomar College, she worked for the County of San Diego’s Planning and Land Use Department. Kate’s long career was quite distinguished, and she advocated tirelessly for women’s rights in the workplace.
mylittlefalls.com

Local Ham Radio Association meets Wednesday Feb. 8th

The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Association meets Wednesday, Feb 8th, at the Herkimer County 911 Center off Lou Ambers Drive in Herkimer, NY, at 7 pm. Meetings are free of charge and open to the public. The Club welcomes new members that are interested in becoming an Amateur Radio Operator...
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
mylittlefalls.com

Herkimer College to host Admissions Information Sessions

Herkimer College will hold on-campus admissions information sessions on Saturday, February 15, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants will learn about Herkimer College’s programs, services, admissions, and financial aid processes. Campus tours and meetings with admissions and financial aid counselors will be available.
cnycentral.com

Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
mylittlefalls.com

Senior Meals 02/09/2023 – 02/15/2023

To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. Call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance if you are not home for meals. All sites are...
Big Frog 104

Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year

The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
WKTV

Former police detective running for Rome mayor

ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
Lite 98.7

15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine

Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
Q 105.7

9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY

A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
