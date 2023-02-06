Read full article on original website
mylittlefalls.com
Kathyrn Skilbeck 1951 – 2023
Kathyrn Skilbeck, 72, of West Monroe Street, Little Falls, passed away on February 6, 2023. Kate, or Skipper, Kathi, or AK, as she was known to her many friends and family, was born in Niagara Falls, NY, lived and worked in San Diego for most of her life, then retired to Little Falls to be near her family. She attended LaSalle High School, Niagara Falls, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. After attending Palomar College, she worked for the County of San Diego’s Planning and Land Use Department. Kate’s long career was quite distinguished, and she advocated tirelessly for women’s rights in the workplace.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
mylittlefalls.com
Local Ham Radio Association meets Wednesday Feb. 8th
The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Association meets Wednesday, Feb 8th, at the Herkimer County 911 Center off Lou Ambers Drive in Herkimer, NY, at 7 pm. Meetings are free of charge and open to the public. The Club welcomes new members that are interested in becoming an Amateur Radio Operator...
Herkimer County Humane Society offers $4K reward in abandoned dog case
The humane society says Miracle was subjected to excessive breeding and was not provided veterinarian care.
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
syracuse.com
Doctor guiding merger of St. Joe’s with Albany hospital system takes over as CEO
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dr. Steve Hanks, the principal architect of the recent merger of St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, has taken over as president and CEO of the regional health care organization. Trinity Health, which owns both hospital systems, announced...
mylittlefalls.com
Herkimer College to host Admissions Information Sessions
Herkimer College will hold on-campus admissions information sessions on Saturday, February 15, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants will learn about Herkimer College’s programs, services, admissions, and financial aid processes. Campus tours and meetings with admissions and financial aid counselors will be available.
cnycentral.com
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
syracuse.com
Another CNY school district buys out superintendent, who disappeared without explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – School board members approved paying Sandy Creek’s superintendent more than $70,000 after he resigns, according to a separation agreement approved late last year. Kyle Faulkner, who will officially resign from the Sandy Creek Central school district on March 10, will be paid his regular...
mylittlefalls.com
Senior Meals 02/09/2023 – 02/15/2023
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. Call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance if you are not home for meals. All sites are...
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year
The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
WKTV
Former police detective running for Rome mayor
ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine
Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY
A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
