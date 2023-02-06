Read full article on original website
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
Boris Johnson’s younger brother just resigned from an Adani-linked investment bank after a $100 billion stock rout amid claims of a shady offshore account
"I have consistently received assurances from Elara Capital that it is compliant with its legal obligations and in good standing with regulatory bodies."
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
Losses of Billionaire Adani's Empire Rise to $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
India's stock regulator tried to calm jittery investors fleeing the stock market — but even that's not helped Gautam Adani, whose companies' shares continue to take a beating
India's market regulator tried to assure investors the country's markets are "stable". It acknowledged there was an "unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate" in the past week. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. India's stock markets have...
Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.
"Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.
US News and World Report
Indian Watchdog Tells Investors Markets Stable Despite Adani Rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The two major U.S. institutional investors have exposure to the Adani Group conglomerate.
Fresh risk for Adani: MSCI weighs changes to status of some group stocks
SYDNEY/NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Financial index provider MSCI said on Thursday that some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float, after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of the Indian conglomerate's companies for some of its indexes.
The Stock Market Is Rallying. Will It Last?
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. The stock market has had a stellar start to the year. As of Tuesday's close, the S&P 500 index is has gained nearly 9% this year, while the...
Gold giant Newmont's $16.9 billion bid for Australia's Newcrest clouded by deal doubts
Top gold producer Newmont Corp said it had made a $16.9 billion offer for Australian peer Newcrest Mining to build a global gold behemoth, although investors and analysts said it undervalued the target amid a leadership change.
BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale
DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines network, led by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed.
marketscreener.com
Indian shares set for muted start on rate fears, Adani uncertainty
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday on a strong U.S. jobs report which renewed fears that the Federal Reserve could continue with its aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation, while the ongoing uncertainty in Adani stocks remained an overhang. India's NSE stock futures listed...
