ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Markets Insider

India's stock regulator tried to calm jittery investors fleeing the stock market — but even that's not helped Gautam Adani, whose companies' shares continue to take a beating

India's market regulator tried to assure investors the country's markets are "stable". It acknowledged there was an "unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate" in the past week. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. India's stock markets have...
US News and World Report

Indian Watchdog Tells Investors Markets Stable Despite Adani Rout

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have...
Money

The Stock Market Is Rallying. Will It Last?

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. The stock market has had a stellar start to the year. As of Tuesday's close, the S&P 500 index is has gained nearly 9% this year, while the...
Reuters

BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines network, led by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed.
marketscreener.com

Indian shares set for muted start on rate fears, Adani uncertainty

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday on a strong U.S. jobs report which renewed fears that the Federal Reserve could continue with its aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation, while the ongoing uncertainty in Adani stocks remained an overhang. India's NSE stock futures listed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy