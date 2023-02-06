Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to an emailed announcement. Revolut, which has around 25 million customers worldwide, the...
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
Crypto industry will 'come up with new things' and national digital currencies are moving ahead despite recent turmoil, BIS says
Cryptocurrencies will likely re-emerge from last year's turmoil, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "I would assume that the industry will learn from these failures and they will come up with new things," BIS Innovation Hub chief Cecilia Skingsley told Reuters. She also said the downturn in crypto hasn't...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Here’s Why Artificial Intelligence Focused Cryptocurrencies Are Vastly Outperforming Bitcoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets are known to be fueled by narratives, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest trend. Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter are heralding AI-based tokens as the sector that might lead the next...
dailyhodl.com
Will Ethereum Rivals Survive? Solana Creator Anatoly Yakovenko Details Crypto Outlook for Next 12 to 18 Months
Solana (SOL) creator Anatoly Yakovenko is laying out a prediction for crypto markets for the next 12 to 18 months. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Yakovenko says while there may be challenging macroeconomic conditions ahead, it likely won’t stop an unprecedented wave of innovation from hitting the crypto space.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
forkast.news
JPMorgan report shows institutional trader interest shifting to AI from blockchain after crypto slump
More than half of institutional traders surveyed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. said artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will be the most influential technology to shape trading methods over the next three years. AI was cited in the survey four times more than blockchain and distributed ledger technology. The...
coingeek.com
Digital Currency Group’s Genesis bankrupt lending platform seals creditor deal
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has brokered a deal to resolve the nearly billion-dollar fight between its Genesis digital asset lending platform and rival lender Gemini Earn. Late Monday, Cameron Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother Tyler runs the Gemini Trust Company, announced via Twitter that Gemini had “reached an agreement in principle” with Genesis Global Capital, DCG “and other creditors on a plan that provides a path for Earn to recover their assets. This agreement was announced in Bankruptcy Court today.”
Here are 3 obstacles facing crypto in 2023 as the market looks to move on from the FTX disaster
Insider asked crypto execs about the biggest roadblocks facing the industry this year, including bad regulation and a global recession.
cryptoslate.com
Venture crypto investing down 75%, but ‘native-VCs’ continue staying course
Crypto investing by Venture Capitalists (VC) fell 75% in Q4 2022 versus the same period in the prior year, according to Bloomberg. The dramatic plunge in activity was driven by general VC tech firms, whose risk appetite for digital asset investing has diminished amid the many recent scandals that have plagued the industry.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Presale Crosses $22 Million Mark, Indonesia Plans Launch of Crypto Exchange in June
Big Eyes Coin Presale is running strong, successfully acquiring $22 million in its 10th stage of funding. The meme coin holds a lot of promise due to the support it has garnered without going public. Interested investors should have a look at this crypto and its prospects. Hosting an array...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Pour Capital Into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Additional Altcoins for Fourth Week in a Row: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets for the fourth consecutive week. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investor sentiment has shifted to decidedly positive, a notable change in the new year.
US News and World Report
Rethink Needed to Regulate Big Tech in Finance, Says BIS Official
LONDON (Reuters) - A rethink is needed on how to directly regulate activities of Big Tech companies in financial services, given their size and influence, a top official at an international forum for central banks said in Wednesday. Data-rich Big Tech companies such as Alibaba and Amazon have been involved...
cryptoslate.com
South Korea issues guidance on security tokens, STOs
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) issued guidance on the regulation of security tokens and their issuance on Feb. 6. According to the regulator, digital assets that fit the characteristics of securities as defined in the Capital Markets Act, will be regulated as securities in the country. As per...
forkast.news
Alameda wallets activate, transfer millions in FTT tokens
Several wallets linked to Alameda Research, the brokerage arm of the bankrupt Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, became active over the past week to transfer millions worth of FTX’s native token, FTT, according to crypto analytics platform Arkham Intelligence. Fast facts. In a tweet on Tuesday, Arkham Intelligence said that...
