ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
CoinDesk

Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to an emailed announcement. Revolut, which has around 25 million customers worldwide, the...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
coingeek.com

Digital Currency Group’s Genesis bankrupt lending platform seals creditor deal

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has brokered a deal to resolve the nearly billion-dollar fight between its Genesis digital asset lending platform and rival lender Gemini Earn. Late Monday, Cameron Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother Tyler runs the Gemini Trust Company, announced via Twitter that Gemini had “reached an agreement in principle” with Genesis Global Capital, DCG “and other creditors on a plan that provides a path for Earn to recover their assets. This agreement was announced in Bankruptcy Court today.”
cryptoslate.com

Venture crypto investing down 75%, but ‘native-VCs’ continue staying course

Crypto investing by Venture Capitalists (VC) fell 75% in Q4 2022 versus the same period in the prior year, according to Bloomberg. The dramatic plunge in activity was driven by general VC tech firms, whose risk appetite for digital asset investing has diminished amid the many recent scandals that have plagued the industry.
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Pour Capital Into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Additional Altcoins for Fourth Week in a Row: CoinShares

Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets for the fourth consecutive week. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investor sentiment has shifted to decidedly positive, a notable change in the new year.
US News and World Report

Rethink Needed to Regulate Big Tech in Finance, Says BIS Official

LONDON (Reuters) - A rethink is needed on how to directly regulate activities of Big Tech companies in financial services, given their size and influence, a top official at an international forum for central banks said in Wednesday. Data-rich Big Tech companies such as Alibaba and Amazon have been involved...
cryptoslate.com

South Korea issues guidance on security tokens, STOs

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) issued guidance on the regulation of security tokens and their issuance on Feb. 6. According to the regulator, digital assets that fit the characteristics of securities as defined in the Capital Markets Act, will be regulated as securities in the country. As per...
forkast.news

Alameda wallets activate, transfer millions in FTT tokens

Several wallets linked to Alameda Research, the brokerage arm of the bankrupt Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, became active over the past week to transfer millions worth of FTX’s native token, FTT, according to crypto analytics platform Arkham Intelligence. Fast facts. In a tweet on Tuesday, Arkham Intelligence said that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy