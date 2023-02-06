Read full article on original website
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
CNET
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus First Look: Bigger Battery and More Power
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. With the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, Samsung is prioritizing practical improvements that could make doing your daily tasks more convenient, rather than making sweeping changes. The two new phones made their debut last week alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra and a new Galaxy Book at Samsung's Unpacked event in San Francisco. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus bring a slew of upgrades, including larger batteries, better selfie cameras and a slightly updated design, while the Plus model also has twice as much storage.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Samsung's next big thing(s) are finally here, and according to T-Mobile, the best place to get a Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra from is, you've guessed it, T-Mobile. The nation-leading "Un-carrier" is backing what might seem like a generic and largely meaningless claim with a number of very interesting propositions, including an unusually simple and straightforward free flagship deal and the prospect of 16 percent higher 5G speeds on average than on other networks.
This Android tablet looks like an iPad killer – but there's one downfall
The OnePlus Pad looks like a strong alternative to the iPad – but its' rear camera is an unsightly inclusion
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Pad hands-on: First impressions of the newest Android tablet on the block
Following weeks and months of speculation, OnePlus finally unveiled its first tablet, called the OnePlus Pad, at the "Cloud 11" launch event in New Delhi. While the company hasn't revealed the pricing yet, OnePlus says that the pre-orders for the tablet begin in April. We had the opportunity to test the device for a short time at the event. And, from the looks of it, it seems the OnePlus Pad has the potential to compete with Samsung and even Apple in the high-end tablet market. Here are our first impressions of the OnePlus Pad.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold
$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
The Verge
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... OnePlus 10T. By OnePlus. Positives. High peak,...
Samsung's new smart home hub does it all – if you have a Samsung phone
Remember when Samsung said it'd stop making SmartThings hardware? Good news: it's changed its mind
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
Apple set to ditch Samsung displays with MicroLED Apple Watch in 2024
The technology looks set to debut on the Apple Watch Ultra, before moving to the iPhone range
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
TechCrunch
Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global
As Google previously explained, multisearch is powered by A.I. technology called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, which can understand information across a variety of formats, including text, photos, and videos, and then draw insights and connections between topics, concepts, and ideas. Google put MUM to work within its Google Lens visual search features, where it would allow users to add text to a visual search query.
The Verge
All the news from Microsoft’s February AI event
Microsoft is holding an event on February 7th to “share some progress on a few exciting projects,” according to CEO Satya Nadella. The company is expected to announce its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, which started appearing for some users last week. If it does, this may be the...
CNET
5 Things You'll Be Able to Do on Microsoft's New AI-Powered Bing
Microsoft on Tuesday announced an enhanced Bing, detailing how it's using the AI tech behind ChatGPT to add in a slew of new capabilities to the longtime second-place search engine. There's a waiting list for the service now, and Microsoft says it will be available broadly in the coming months. There'll be no charge for the service.
