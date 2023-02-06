Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Following weeks and months of speculation, OnePlus finally unveiled its first tablet, called the OnePlus Pad, at the "Cloud 11" launch event in New Delhi. While the company hasn't revealed the pricing yet, OnePlus says that the pre-orders for the tablet begin in April. We had the opportunity to test the device for a short time at the event. And, from the looks of it, it seems the OnePlus Pad has the potential to compete with Samsung and even Apple in the high-end tablet market. Here are our first impressions of the OnePlus Pad.

