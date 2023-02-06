ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

6 tough plants for tough places

Are you struggling to fill awkward damp patches in winter, or dry spots in the sweltering summer?Opt for tough plants that will withstand the most difficult conditions, says gardening writer Sharon Amos, whose new book – Tough Plants For Tough Places – offers advice on the best plants for tricky spots. Having healthy, well-drained soil is important, she notes, which sometimes may require you to plant in raised beds.“For instance, Mediterranean plants, which can cope with blazing sunshine and lots of heat, may suffer in heavy rain. Using raised beds will provide more control over growing situations, such as drainage.”Make...
Phys.org

New info on how waste-eating bacteria digest complex carbons could lead to recycling plastic, plant waste

A common environmental bacterium, Comamonas testosteroni, could someday become nature's plastic recycling center. While most bacteria prefer to eat sugars, C. testosteroni, instead, has a natural appetite for complex waste from plants and plastics. In a new Northwestern University-led study, researchers have, for the first time, deciphered the metabolic mechanisms...
Popular Science

Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life

A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Plastic-eating bacteria offer new hope for recycling

Plastic-chomping soil bacteria could find future work in recycling centers, a new study has found.  A study by a team of researchers led by Northwestern University shed light on the metabolic mechanisms that allow a common bacterium, Comamonas testosteroni, to digest plastic, according to findings published on Monday in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.  The…
backyardboss.net

How to Move Your Container Plant Into a Larger Container

Are you an avid plant enthusiast but always horrified at the idea of moving plants to a larger container? Well, not anymore. It is true that the lack of knowledge about the process can lead to you making major mistakes. An incorrect methodology hinders the healthy growth of your plant and makes matters worse. Read on to understand how to move your container plant to a larger container with the right method.
Consumer Reports.org

What’s the Best Humidifier for Indoor Plants?

What’s not to like about houseplants? They bring the beauty of nature indoors, add to your décor, can smell nice, and can even relieve stress and boost your immune system. And they’re easy-care, making their own food. They even create their own humidity. “Plants have the uncanny...
backyardboss.net

Why Your Air Plant Is Turning Brown

The air plant, also known as Tillandsia, is an eye-catching species of houseplant that is popular for its lack of roots-in-soil structure. But sometimes, air plants don’t behave the way they’re expected. Are you mystified by your air plant turning brown? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! It’s a...
studyfinds.org

Flushing a toilet that separates urine could save you from a disgusting, virus-filled bath

WASHINGTON — Studies show that it’s a good idea to always close the lid before flushing — unless you want to breathe in a bunch of feces and urine particles. In a public restroom, keeping the lid down can also help keep away any contagious viral particles sitting in someone’s waste. Now, scientists have another solution to the bathroom flushing problem — urine-diverting toilets. New research suggests this special type of toilet does a better job of preventing virus particles from flying up into the air after a flush.
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

Tree rows in modern agriculture reduce damage to environment

Alley cropping is the agricultural practice of planting rows, or alleys, of trees in fields of crops. According to a new study by an international, multidisciplinary research team led by the University of Göttingen, this type of land use rapidly leads to significant ecosystem improvements in farmland. The scientists compared different environmental measures in alley-cropping agroforestry, open fields of crops, or grassland. Their study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy