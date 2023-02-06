Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
floridapolitics.com
Industry group seeks more time on Surfside-inspired condo inspection law
The group says condo management companies are facing 'a perfect storm' of new and rising costs. A Surfside-inspired law imposing stricter inspection and funding guidelines for condominiums won’t go into effect for almost another two years, but that’s not long enough for many associations to comply, according to an industry group seeking more time.
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
