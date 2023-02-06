Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Girl Who White Neighbor Called the Police on for Collecting Flies
The story of a White neighbor who called the police on a Black 9-year-old girl for collecting flies sparked outrage in a local New Jersey community and made national headlines in November of last year, but things have turned around for the young girl after Yale University honored her work in collecting the little lanternflies.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
10 books to add to your reading list in February
Bethanne Patrick's February picks include new work from Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith, plus fresh insights into friendship, Silicon Valley and wolves.
Woman Shows Off the Infamous 'Face in the Chimney' at Haunted 'Lizzie Borden House'
It really does look like a face.
Kirkus Reviews
Author Paul La Farge Dies at 52
Paul La Farge, the author who won critical acclaim for novels including Haussmann, or the Distinction and The Night Ocean, has died of cancer at 52, the New York Times reports. La Farge, a native of New York City, was educated at Yale University, and taught writing at Bard College,...
Kirkus Reviews
9 Teen Books To Read for Black History Month
Battles continue to rage in schools across America about how history is taught and who is included in the story of “us.” These controversies go beyond test scores and textbooks; they represent different visions of justice, community life, and what this society stands for. After all, if we don’t wrestle with the past in all its difficult complexities, we can’t make sense of the forces shaping our lives in the present.
espnswfl.com
SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH GROUNDHOG DAY ?
Groundhog Day is a unique holiday celebrated in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, on February 2nd. The tradition is rooted in a superstition. It states if a ground hog sees its shadow on this day, winter will last for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, spring will come early.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Haunting Story Of How Sylvia Plath Died And The Tragic Events That Led Up To It
Sylvia Plath died by suicide at the age of 30 on February 11, 1963, following a barrage of literary rejections and her husband's infidelity. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. On a frigid night during one of the coldest winters...
Early Life of Henry David Thoreau
I have previously written an article about the American philosopher Henry David Thoreau and how his writings became the groundwork for the modern anarcho-pacifist ideology. However, this article is less about the eventual influence Henry would have on the rest of America & the world with his beliefs, but about the kind of upbringing the man had & how his upbringing eventually turned him into a man that would leave his mark on history.
bookriot.com
Teaching Banned Books: MELISSA by Alex Gino
In 2015, Alex Gino published George, the story of a transgender 4th grade girl learning to accept herself and to come out to her loved ones. In 2021, to remedy their mistake of deadnaming the main character, Gino re-released the book as Melissa. Regardless of title, Melissa has made the American Librarian Association’s top ten list of most banned and challenged books every year through 2020.
thecinemaholic.com
Alice Darling Ending, Explained: Why Does Alice Leave Simon?
Directed by debutant filmmaker Mary Nighy from a script by Alanna Francis, ‘Alice, Darling’ is a 2022 psychological thriller drama film that explores the importance of a robust support system for people facing abuse in their relationship. The plot revolves around Alice (Anna Kendrick), who, at the start of the film, seems to lead a typical urban life. However, it becomes increasingly clear that her boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick), is psychologically abusive toward her. When she goes on a vacation with her two closest friends, Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn) and Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku), her issues also become apparent to them. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Alice, Darling.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
WWII soldier's love letters found during a home renovation 30 years ago reunited with family
Staten Island resident finds love letters from World War II soldier during home renovation 30 years ago and reunites them with their family.
My favorite fiction books from 2022
I read 32 books in 2022. I know this because I take the Goodreads “Reading Challenge.” Here are my five favorite fictions and a few honorable mentions, that includes Night of the Living Rez.
Julia May Jonas recommends 6 captivating reads
Julia May Jonas is the author of Vladimir, an acclaimed novel, now out in paperback, about an English professor who becomes obsessed with her young Russian-American colleague. Below, Jonas recommends six short books that deliver outsize rewards. Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss (2018) I am an evangelist for this beautiful and terrifying novel about a young girl in Britain who is brought along on an Iron Age reenactment expedition by her zealous father. The way the meaning reveals itself to the reader is riveting, and the ideas the story evokes about history and masculinity are unsettling and very deep. Buy it here. Sempre...
thehistoryjunkie.com
Richard More Family Tree and Mayflower
Richard More was the indentured servant to William Brewster and came over on the Mayflower when he was 6 years old. To get to the point he was even on the Mayflower is quite the story. Richard came from the More family in England which was a well-known family of...
Atlas Obscura
Commodore Richard Dale Monument
Born in 1756, Portsmouth native Richard Dale began his seafaring career at the age of 12, apprenticed to a ship owner and after five years, he became chief mate on a valuable brig. Dale was an intriguing figure in the American Revolution, with an uncanny knack for escaping capture, having managed to slip away from the British a remarkable five times.
