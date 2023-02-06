Read full article on original website
Related
6sqft
22 local and unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas
It’s easy to find a heart-shaped box of candy around Valentine’s Day. Locating a box of caviar paired with modern glassware, a private tasting of locally-brewed craft beer, or dinner at 1,776 feet above lower Manhattan might take a bit of doing. We’ve done the legwork and picked a list of beyond-the-ordinary ways to say “I love you,” while staying in a New York state of mind (plus a few global finds).
20 Amazon Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Less Than $25 (And Very Nice)
Self care goodies, unique home decor pieces and more – all for under $25.
housebeautiful.com
Stay-at-home Valentine's Day ideas
Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your other half or as a family, nothing goes down better than a creative (and inexpensive) date night in the comfort of your own home. Fancy dinners and lavish gifts may be the norm for Valentine's Day, but an at-home evening has the potential...
MLive.com
Macy’s 1-Day Sales end Sunday. Find deals on fashions, fine jewelry and more
Macy’s has great deals and One Day Sales, now through Sunday. You’ll save money whether you prefer online shopping or if you’re planning to visit the retail giant during this weekend’s shopping trip. You’ll discover One Day Sales, and save up to 60%-70% off fashions for men, women and kids. Plus you’ll find discounts on bed and bath essentials, handbags, luggage and more.
8 Best Deals at the Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree is a popular go-to store for frugal shoppers, but many customers might not realize just how much they can actually save by shopping there. From household items and party supplies to pantry...
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
ETOnline.com
These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts
Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
TikToker Claims Walmart Is Now “Charging” Customers to Use Shopping Carts, Sparking Anger
A TikToker has gone viral after claiming that their local Walmart is now attempting to charge customers a dollar to use a shopping cart. The "charge" is a temporary one, i.e. a locking mechanism is placed on the cart meaning shoppers can only get their dollar coin back after returning it.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
CNET
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
ktalnews.com
Best Valentine’s basket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you tired of giving the same old box of candy and gifts for Valentine’s Day? When you upgrade to a Valentine’s basket, your recipient can enjoy a treasure trove of candy, snacks or gourmet items. Besides being...
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers
When the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children.But that experience was short lived. In the past six months or so, CVS, Target and other retailers where Holohan shops have been locking up more everyday items like deodorant and laundry detergent as a way to reduce theft. And the 56-year-old Chevy Chase, Maryland resident is now back to shopping online or visiting stores where she doesn't...
Best deals at Walmart this week ahead of Valentine's Day
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Happy Valentine's Day! Macy's Is Offering Up to 70% Off Jewelry
Macy's Valentine's Day jewelry sale is here and is offering up to 70 off some gorgeous pieces.
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
You’ll find everything you need to get ready including clothes, accessories, makeup, and more.
Valentine’s Day: Marketing scam or day to celebrate love?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is a day to remind your partner how much you love them and shower them with hugs and kisses. But since when was Valentine’s Day a holiday that even involved spending money in order to give love? Sometimes it may seem that this holiday is more about gifting love […]
3 Things I Always Get on Amazon Prime Instead of Costco
Costco isn't always the best source for everything I need.
Westword
Ask a Stoner: Valentine's Day Edibles
Dear Stoner: Do you have suggestions for Valentine's Day edibles? I couldn't find anything at the dispensary, but I'm a semi-capable cook and know how to make homemade edibles. Chow Guy. Dear Chow Guy: The Colorado cannabis space is surprisingly lacking in edibles for Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped box of...
30 Biggest Dos and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
10 Best flower delivery services for Valentines Day 2023
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and there’s still time to ensure your significant other has a beautiful fresh flower bouquet at their doorstep Feb. 14. Because florists are particularly busy this time of year, online flower delivery services can often make gift planning for this holiday a bit easier on consumers.
Comments / 0