The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator

Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism

Former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has attracted a lot of attention for his takes about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. The more Hurts succeeds, the more Simms seems to dig in against him. Simms continues to double down on his skepticism of Hurts, even ahead of the quarterback’s appearance in... The post Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, PA
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Is Giants’ Mike Kafka about to get Cardinals’ head coaching job, as Steelers’ Brian Flores joins Vikings?

The Cardinals’ head coaching search is down to two finalists. And Mike Kafka — the Giants’ play-calling offensive coordinator — is one of them. The Cardinals’ list was narrowed from three to two Monday, when Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores (formerly the Dolphins’ head coach) became the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search

Jim Irsay on Tuesday provided an update on the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach search. The Colts owner told fans to be patient because an announcement is days away, not hours. We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is... The post Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl

PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
