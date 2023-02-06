Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
NBC Sports
Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator
Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.
Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism
Former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has attracted a lot of attention for his takes about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. The more Hurts succeeds, the more Simms seems to dig in against him. Simms continues to double down on his skepticism of Hurts, even ahead of the quarterback’s appearance in... The post Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
NFL
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days
The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to a head coaching hire, but it won't happen in the next few hours. On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach. "We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be...
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Is Super Bowl rigged? Eagles’ A.J. Brown tries to duck conspiracy theory
A lot of silly things are discussed during Opening Night at the Super Bowl. One of them making the rounds this year is the conspiracy theory that NFL games are rigged. Scripted, to be exact. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So of course, someone had to bring...
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
Is Giants’ Mike Kafka about to get Cardinals’ head coaching job, as Steelers’ Brian Flores joins Vikings?
The Cardinals’ head coaching search is down to two finalists. And Mike Kafka — the Giants’ play-calling offensive coordinator — is one of them. The Cardinals’ list was narrowed from three to two Monday, when Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores (formerly the Dolphins’ head coach) became the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.
Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search
Jim Irsay on Tuesday provided an update on the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach search. The Colts owner told fans to be patient because an announcement is days away, not hours. We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is... The post Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says
PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
WCNC
Stephen Holder on Frank Reich's Colts tenure and what the Panthers are getting in him | Locked On Panthers
Stephen Holder of ESPN.com joins to discuss what lead to Reich's firing in Indy, and how much of the blame Reich shoulders. That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Sporting News
How many current Chiefs were on Super Bowl 54 roster? Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among players who won rings in 2020
It feels like just yesterday that the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is set to make its third trip to the big game in the past four years. Andy Reid's teams have become regulars in the final game of the NFL season. While it might not have...
Jalen Hurts, Cooper Manning Share Special Moment Ahead of Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts and Cooper Manning shared a special moment ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Manning works for Fox Sports and with the network anchoring the coverage of the big game, Manning got a chance to catch up with Hurts. Then, Hurts said nothing but kind words to the oldest Manning...
Comments / 0