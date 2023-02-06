ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WITN

UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
GARNER, NC
WITN

POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputies Arrest Man For Shooting Girlfriend, Report Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27 year-old man for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend. Marquvis Raytas Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, NC was served with a warrant February 3 charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wayne County fire continues to burn

A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze continues to rage on Saturday evening. WRAL News has learned the fire is under control, but the blaze will continue into tomorrow. A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
PINETOPS, NC
cbs17

Baby found dead in suitcase, Roanoke Rapids mom charged, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-month-old baby boy was found dead in a suitcase on Wednesday morning and the mother was arrested, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., police responded to 107 Franklin Street regarding information about the wellbeing of a small...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wayne County salvage fire causes flames 'three stories high'; 17 departments respond

DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire is at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man charged in stabbing, carjacking in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the face and had his vehicle stolen Tuesday night, Roanoke Rapids police said. Around 8:23 p.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street in reference to a bloodied man on a porch. Upon arrival, police saw a person with blood on his face in the roadway flagging them down.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

