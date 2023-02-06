Read full article on original website
WITN
UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
cbs17
Missing teen girl found dead in Northampton County, suspect arrested: police
GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
cbs17
Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
wcti12.com
Shooting victim stable in hospital, $3,000 reward for information, arrest
The victim of a Feb. 9, 2023 shooting in Pinetops has been transported from ECU Health to Duke University where she has a condition of stable. The Pinetops Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The woman was inside a vehicle...
WITN
POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
4-year-old boy dies, Rocky Mount Police investigating; Mother also injured: Police
Police said that officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive to assist EMS with an unresponsive child who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
jocoreport.com
Deputies Arrest Man For Shooting Girlfriend, Report Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27 year-old man for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend. Marquvis Raytas Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, NC was served with a warrant February 3 charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
7 men involved in NC man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night.
WRAL
Wayne County fire continues to burn
A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze continues to rage on Saturday evening. WRAL News has learned the fire is under control, but the blaze will continue into tomorrow. A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze...
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
cbs17
Baby found dead in suitcase, Roanoke Rapids mom charged, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-month-old baby boy was found dead in a suitcase on Wednesday morning and the mother was arrested, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., police responded to 107 Franklin Street regarding information about the wellbeing of a small...
One injured in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
WRAL
Wayne County salvage fire causes flames 'three stories high'; 17 departments respond
DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire is at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
cbs17
Man charged in stabbing, carjacking in Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the face and had his vehicle stolen Tuesday night, Roanoke Rapids police said. Around 8:23 p.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street in reference to a bloodied man on a porch. Upon arrival, police saw a person with blood on his face in the roadway flagging them down.
