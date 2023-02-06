FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.

