Read full article on original website
TherealisT75
2d ago
A typically start to the week here. Start your day off with either reading or hearing the news of someone getting shot and/or killed. Whatever happened to getting drunk, having a fist fight, and hugging it out the next day?
Reply(3)
10
Boosi Barbi Babi
2d ago
Shut that crap down because that lady does not know how to run a business she does not even have proper security at that location
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Related
Infant struck, 2 dead in North Carolina house shooting, police say
An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed.
2 stabbed during fight at Mexican restaurant in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday regarding a fight that left two hurt, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened inside the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant located at 2950 West 5th Street in Lumberton, police said. The fight had been broken up before officers arrived at the […]
WATCH: Woman shot while gunmen try to steal her car at North Carolina store
CBS 17 obtained security video from the store that shows the woman getting shot.
WRAL
Fayetteville Police arrest, charge suspect for indecent liberties with a child Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged a man Tuesday in connection to a statutory sex offense. According to Fayetteville P.D., the charges stemmed from a statutory sex offense that occurred on January 29. Police responded to a residence at the Loch Lomond...
cbs17
2 arrested for murder in Hoke County shooting, sheriff says
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in a Sunday shooting death, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road, about four miles northeast of Raeford. Deputies...
2 killed, infant wounded in deadly Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and an infant wounded.
cbs17
Man arrested on 6 charges including rape, kidnapping in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.
WRAL
Baby shot in Fayetteville, two adults dead
Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home.
WMBF
4 injured in Scotland County drive-by shooting, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Laurinburg Wednesday evening according to police. Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street. when officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and discovered two more people were driven to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
cbs17
Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
cbs17
Former Ft. Bragg soldier arrested in 2010 stabbing, murder cold case
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the arrest of a former Fort Bragg soldier in a 2010 cold case murder. The department’s Homicide Unit charged 41-year-old Joshua Aaron Richardson with the first degree murder in the death of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. Richardson was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg when Plummer was killed on May 31, 2010.
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
cbs17
Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
WMBF
Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery from home. Biggs was shot in late January...
cbs17
Body cam video from Raleigh in-custody death of Darryl Williams will be released, judge says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, a judge ordered that body cam video can be released from the night Darryl Williams died in the Raleigh police custody. Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley did not give a timeline for when the footage will be released.
cbs17
2nd man charged with murder in Cumberland County November shooting, was previously cleared: sheriff’s office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.
WRAL
Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who they believe intentionally hit a 91-year-old woman with their car. Deputies and firefighters were called to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area.
cbs17
Reported threat of student with weapon led to Code Red lockdown at Southeast Raleigh High School, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School went under a Code Red lockdown for a little less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning, the school said in a statement on its website. The lockdown was initiated after one student reported seeing a threat on social media, according to...
Deputies: Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in North Carolina; 3 kilos of cocaine seized
While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in the Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.
Comments / 19