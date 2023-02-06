Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’m embarrassed to be a Lakers fan” Los Angeles’ Heartbroken fans expresses disappointment with Rob Pelinka after Kyrie Irving Mavs trade
Just as we predicted, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft. As it seems to be a hijacking deal by the Mavericks,...
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
msn.com
Kiely Williams Tells Drake To Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion After He Says Spotify Should Give Artists ‘Bonuses Like Athletes’
Drake’s most recent comment has drawn critique from Kiely Williams. The former 3LW and The Cheetah Girls singer called out the rapper on Twitter after he commented artists who reach streaming milestones deserve bonuses. The post Kiely Williams Tells Drake To Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion After He Says...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Daily Free Press
The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade
The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
"I'd average 50 rebounds like Wilt" — Ben Wallace refutes the argument that centers like him wouldn't exist in today's game
Ben Wallace shuts down critics who believe he'd be a non-factor in today's league.
Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams Get Into Another Tense Argument Over Kyrie Irving
Some real uncomfortable television between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams.
NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving feeling disrespected
Kyrie Irving spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, the controversial NBA star had something to say about his time in Brooklyn, which included a lot of negative criticism of his words and choices. Irving told reporters that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving feeling disrespected appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“Adding Irving could create a last-straw type of situation” - NBA executive believes Kyrie Irving could push Luka Doncic out of Dallas
NBA executive believes that Doncic could leave the Mavericks if the experiment with Kyrie Irving doesn’t pan out.
“He was the master at playing defense” - Kevin Durant reveals the toughest defender he ever faced
Kevin Durant has faced many great defenders throughout his career, but Tony Allen is the one that gave him the most trouble
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping
Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
chatsports.com
Lakers Rumors Are HOT: TRADE for Kevin Love After Kyrie Irving To Mavs? Latest On Anthony Davis
The Lakers did not acquire Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, with the Brooklyn Nets choosing the Dallas Mavericks’ offer OVER the Lakers’ offer of Russell Westbrook and two first round picks. LeBron James told ESPN that he was disappointed that Rob Pelinka and the Lakers didn’t pull off an Irving trade, but that doesn’t mean the Lakers are done! Could the Lakers pull off a Kevin Love trade ahead of the deadline and bolster their roster to make the 2023 NBA playoffs? Chat Sports host Marshall Green takes a look at the latest Lakers trade rumors on today’s show!
“They’re not doing what they’re supposed to do” - Stephen Silas blasts the Houston Rockets for their poor habits on the court
Silas was as frustrated as he’d ever been since becoming the team’s head coach as he called out the Rockets for their poor defensive effort in Monday's loss vs Kings.
“I wish I could do normal things” - LeBron James opens up about why fame isn’t always as great as it seems
James has made peace with the fact that he's never going to be viewed as a regular citizen again but that doesn't mean sometimes he wishes he could just do what normal human beings do.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
TMZ.com
Offset Defends J Prince's Name
Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang. Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub. Melle Mel and Scorpio Say Old School Rappers Made Grammys Tribute Iconic. 2:29. Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress. 1:50. Usher, Floyd...
Comments / 0