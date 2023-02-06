ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Daily Free Press

The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade

The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving feeling disrespected

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, the controversial NBA star had something to say about his time in Brooklyn, which included a lot of negative criticism of his words and choices. Irving told reporters that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving feeling disrespected appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping

Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
chatsports.com

Lakers Rumors Are HOT: TRADE for Kevin Love After Kyrie Irving To Mavs? Latest On Anthony Davis

The Lakers did not acquire Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, with the Brooklyn Nets choosing the Dallas Mavericks’ offer OVER the Lakers’ offer of Russell Westbrook and two first round picks. LeBron James told ESPN that he was disappointed that Rob Pelinka and the Lakers didn’t pull off an Irving trade, but that doesn’t mean the Lakers are done! Could the Lakers pull off a Kevin Love trade ahead of the deadline and bolster their roster to make the 2023 NBA playoffs? Chat Sports host Marshall Green takes a look at the latest Lakers trade rumors on today’s show!
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'

NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Offset Defends J Prince's Name

Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang. Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub. Melle Mel and Scorpio Say Old School Rappers Made Grammys Tribute Iconic. 2:29. Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress. 1:50. Usher, Floyd...

