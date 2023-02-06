Fertility treatment does not adversely affect cardiovascular health of offspring, international study suggests

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Premature deaths from treatable diseases may be linked to lack of primary health care, study finds
A new study on premature deaths in Aotearoa New Zealand has found a significant number of people who died from diseases that can be successfully treated had not been enrolled with a primary health care (PHC) provider. The study analyzed data on the deaths of people aged under 75 in...
MedicalXpress
New way to reduce progression of diabetic kidney disease discovered
A new method to reduce the progression of diabetic kidney disease, affecting 40% of people with diabetes, has been discovered by scientists. The University of Bristol-led study published today in JCI Insight, could help the 4.8 million people in the UK with diabetes who are four times more likely to need either dialysis or a kidney transplant.
MedicalXpress
Advocating for developmental care for infants with complex congenital heart disease
Developmental disorders, disabilities, and delays are common outcomes for infants with complex congenital heart disease. Targeting early factors influencing these conditions after birth and during neonatal hospitalization for cardiac surgery remains a critical need. However, significant gaps remain in understanding the best practices to improve neurodevelopmental and psychosocial outcomes for these infants.
China to Make Fertility Treatments Free as Birth Rate Plummets
China will include fertility treatments in its national health insurance plan in an attempt to raise its plunging birth rate, according to the Chinese National Healthcare Security Administration. Under the new policy, coverage will include assisted reproductive technology techniques like in vitro fertilization, as well as analgesics to lessen the pain of childbirth. In cities like Shanghai, IVF can cost up to $5,000, and many Chinese women have cited financial concerns and a desire to prioritize their careers as reasons for choosing not to have children. China is making reproduction a central priority after the country’s population fell by 850,000 to 1.411 billion last year, the first drop in 60 years. Birth rates in China have been falling for decades, exacerbated by a decades-old “one child policy” that was only reversed in 2015.Read it at CNN
hcplive.com
Assisted Reproductive Technology Use Has Little Impact on Long-Term Cardiometabolic Health in Offspring
An analysis of more than a dozen cohort studies containing data from more than 30,000 offspring provides clinicians with the most detailed overview yet of differences in cardiometabolic health outcomes in those conceived naturally compared to those conceived with use of assisted reproductive technologies. Ahmed Elhakeem, PhD. A meta-analysis of...
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
MedicalXpress
Children of overprotective parents tend to live less, study suggests
Men who had an overprotective father and little autonomy during childhood may run a 12% higher risk of dying before their eightieth birthday. In the case of women who had an overprotective father, the risk of dying before the age of 80 can increase by 22%. On the other hand, for women who were well cared for by their mother during childhood, the risk may decrease by 14%.
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
MedicalXpress
Dental service use falls and oral health worsens after people become eligible for Medicare, finds study
Half of all older adults in the U.S. lack dental insurance, and in 2018, nearly half of older adults received no dental care. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, has examined changes in dental care and oral health after older adults become eligible for Medicare, the traditional version of which covers medical services, but not dental care.
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
MedicalXpress
GP survey reveals health and health care inequalities of trans and non-binary adults
Trans and non-binary adults are more likely than the general population to experience long-term health conditions, including mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities, and to be autistic, according to new research. The study also found that while trans and non-binary adults report no differences in access to primary care,...
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
Children who can’t afford toothpaste are wearing Covid masks to hide bad breath
Children are being bullied at school for not brushing their teeth because their families cannot afford toothpaste amid the cost of living crisis, according to new research.The findings revealed that one in three teachers have witnessed a child being bullied because of poor dental hygiene. Teachers are being forced to step in and four in five teachers are now handing out toothbrushes and toothpaste to students as the cost of living crisis bites.A survey of 260 secondary school teachers by hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks and the British Dental Association (BDA) found that 83% of secondary teachers say they or...
MedicalXpress
Mitochondrial deterioration linked to major depression in older adults
Depression can drain a person's energy. In the elderly, there may be a very good reason for that: depression has been linked with the deterioration of the tiny power plants in our cells. These power plants are the mitochondria, tiny structures within our cells that handle several important tasks. The...
MedicalXpress
Haven't had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster
Australians aged 18 and over will be eligible for a COVID booster from February 20 if they have not had a vaccine dose or infection in the past six months. This means people aged 18–29 who have had all eligible doses will be able to get their fourth dose and those over 30 will be able to get their fifth dose. Children aged 5–17 will be eligible for a booster if they have an underlying health condition but boosters will not be rolled out to other children at this stage.
MedicalXpress
Five reasons physical activity is important for cancer patients
You might know that physical activity can help lower your risk of getting many common types of cancer. But what many of us don't realize is just how important physical activity is if you've been diagnosed with cancer. While patients were previously told to rest during cancer treatment, the overwhelming...
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
MedicalXpress
Families of facial transplant donors—what do they go through?
At a time of devastating grief, family members of facial transplant donors face a range of difficult challenges—from the unexpected donation request, to unique issues related to the donor's identity, to an onslaught of media attention, reports a study in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. Anthony Verfaillie, MD, Kim...
