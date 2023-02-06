Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Renewable Energy Companies Say State Policies, Utility Companies Have Limited Their Growth
WNDU
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
wboi.org
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
wdrb.com
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
lakeshorepublicradio.org
State employees could lose $6.7 billion in pension returns if anti-ESG bill passes
Those opposed to a state House bill suspected it would mean less pension money for state employees. But a new estimate by the Indiana Public Retirement System shows it would be a significant loss in returns — about $6.7 billon over the next decade. The bill, HB 1008, aims...
vincennespbs.org
Duke Energy bill reduction approved
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
nwi.life
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
Indiana bill would force schools to offer underused buildings to charters
Retired Indy woman says she had to pickup part-time job to pay her electric bill
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill to let utilities get paid for natural gas plants during construction passes state House
wfft.com
Northeast Indiana sees spike in farmland value
city-countyobserver.com
Paying Down Debt
Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras
etxview.com
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Can’t afford housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher if you’re a low-income Florida family, disabled or elderly
proclaimerscv.com
TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?
