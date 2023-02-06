ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renewable Energy Companies Say State Policies, Utility Companies Have Limited Their Growth

Renewable Energy Companies Say State Policies, Utility Companies Have Limited Their Growth. Green energy companies and environmental organizations from across the state joined together at the Indiana Statehouse last week to promote the development of renewable energy in Indiana.
wboi.org

Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
vincennespbs.org

Duke Energy bill reduction approved

Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see a reduction in their electricity bills in the near future. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has recently approved a 5.5% rate decrease for the months of January to March. In addition, Duke Energy has applied for another decrease of 16% for the months of April to June, which is yet to be approved.
nwi.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would force schools to offer underused buildings to charters

Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is under way, and state legislators have introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. For the latest Indiana education news, sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free newsletter here.A bill in the Indiana Senate would significantly expand a state law that requires school districts to make their empty buildings available to charter schools. While existing state law compels districts to make vacant or...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bill to let utilities get paid for natural gas plants during construction passes state House

A bill, HB 1421, that would allow utilities to recover the cost of natural gas plants as they’re being built passed the Indiana House on Monday. Indiana utilities and other supporters have said it helps avoid “rate shock” by easing the cost of those plants into customers’ bills over a longer period of time. It’s something utilities are already allowed to do while building other power sources — like wind farms and coal plants.
city-countyobserver.com

Paying Down Debt

Strong conservative leadership at the Statehouse consistently results in Indiana ranking among the most fiscally responsible, affordable, lowest-taxed and financially sound states in the nation. To maintain this track record, Senate Republicans continue to support paying down the Pre-1996 Teachers’ Retirement Fund, which, when fully funded, will free up $2...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras

Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers.  Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
proclaimerscv.com

TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?

The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
