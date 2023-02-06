Read full article on original website
Related
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
newtraderu.com
Current Gautam Adani Net Worth 2023
According to Forbes, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s current net worth in 2023 is now $61.9 billion, making him the 17th richest person in the world even after the recent Hindenburg Research report that accused him and his companies of fraud on an unimaginable scale. This is down from his peak net worth of $148 billion on September 9, 2022. His net worth was $8.9 billion in 2020, $50.5 billion in 2021, and $90 billion on average in 2022.
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
India's stock regulator tried to calm jittery investors fleeing the stock market — but even that's not helped Gautam Adani, whose companies' shares continue to take a beating
India's market regulator tried to assure investors the country's markets are "stable". It acknowledged there was an "unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate" in the past week. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. India's stock markets have...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
cbs17
Subversion trial for Hong Kong political activists opens
HONG KONG (AP) — Some of Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy activists went on trial Monday in the biggest prosecution yet under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent. The 18 defendants face up to life in prison if convicted under the national security...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
US News and World Report
Indian Watchdog Tells Investors Markets Stable Despite Adani Rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Fresh risk for Adani: MSCI weighs changes to status of some group stocks
SYDNEY/NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Financial index provider MSCI said on Thursday that some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float, after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of the Indian conglomerate's companies for some of its indexes.
marketscreener.com
India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%
(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Steady Amid China Demand Revival, High U.S. Inventories
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
Big Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions.
Comments / 0