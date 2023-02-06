ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
newtraderu.com

Current Gautam Adani Net Worth 2023

According to Forbes, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s current net worth in 2023 is now $61.9 billion, making him the 17th richest person in the world even after the recent Hindenburg Research report that accused him and his companies of fraud on an unimaginable scale. This is down from his peak net worth of $148 billion on September 9, 2022. His net worth was $8.9 billion in 2020, $50.5 billion in 2021, and $90 billion on average in 2022.
Markets Insider

India's stock regulator tried to calm jittery investors fleeing the stock market — but even that's not helped Gautam Adani, whose companies' shares continue to take a beating

India's market regulator tried to assure investors the country's markets are "stable". It acknowledged there was an "unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate" in the past week. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. India's stock markets have...
rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
cbs17

Subversion trial for Hong Kong political activists opens

HONG KONG (AP) — Some of Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy activists went on trial Monday in the biggest prosecution yet under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent. The 18 defendants face up to life in prison if convicted under the national security...
US News and World Report

Indian Watchdog Tells Investors Markets Stable Despite Adani Rout

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have...
marketscreener.com

India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%

(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Steady Amid China Demand Revival, High U.S. Inventories

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
Reuters

Big Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions.

